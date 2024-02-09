The Big Picture Young Sheldon is wrapping up its run with a final seventh season, which will explore Sheldon Cooper's transition to CalTech University.

Meemaw, played by Annie Potts, bids farewell to her illegal gambling den in an emotional video shared on her Instagram profile.

A spinoff series focusing on Georgie and Mandy, set in The Big Bang Theory universe, is expected to premiere in 2024-2025, and there are possibilities of familiar characters returning.

CBS' hit comedy drama Young Sheldon, which premiered in 2017 as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory, will soon wrap up its run with a final seventh season. The seventh season will seek to seamlessly transition into the events which were established in the mothership series as Sheldon Cooper moves from Medford, Texas, to Pasadena, California to begin his graduate studies at CalTech University. While a teenage Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) will most likely miss watching marathon hours of Professor Proton and Star Wars, he is not the only member of the Cooper family who will part with a beloved companion. A new season 7 image showsAnnie Pottswho plays Meemaw, bidding farewell to her illegal gambling den.

When the Coopers return in what will be a shortened final season, there will be a lot of change to contend with, especially for Meemaw. For a final goodbye, Potts took to her official Instagram profile and shared a video of herself where she offered a long farewell to an illegal venture that had served her, and her grandson, Georgie (Montana Jordan) a lot of financial leeway. Potts' video was accompanied by a caption which read, "The long goodbye. First up— good bye to Meemaws gambling parlor." The actress also revealed that the crew included a poster of her first film, Corvette Summer, with Mark Hamill on the walls of the gambling den.

A return for the final season will see Meemaw's world rocked, as a tornado had ripped through her home in the season six finale. Granddaughter Missy (Raegan Revord) had previously explained the decision to destroy Coonie's home. "This summer Warner Ranch, where we film a lot of our exterior scenes, including the Cooper’s neighborhood and Meemaw’s house, is going to be demolished," the actress said. "Our writers had to figure out a way to get rid of Meemaw’s house and that is how we got the tornado storyline."

Will Meemaw Appear in the New Spinoff?

Young Sheldon might be ending but The Big Bang Theory universe is set for a further expansion. The new CBS series will be a Georgie and Mandy (Emily Osment) spinoff series, which focuses on the pair as they seek to tackle parenthood. The series is expected to premiere in the 2024-2025 TV season. No extended cast list has been announced yet, but there are expectations that some familiar characters from Young Sheldon will possibly return to join Baby Cece's parents. Whether Meemaw will return remains uncertain, however, her addition will certainly keep the laughs rolling in the new series.

Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to premiere on February 15, and CBS has established that its special one-hour finale will air on May 16.