The Big Picture Young Sheldon impressively highlights the significance of family while expanding storytelling to encompass other Cooper family members.

Georgie and Mandy's storyline is one of the show's best, with their relationship evolving against a backdrop of family meddling.

In a new featurette, the close-knit cast discusses Montana's portrayal of Georgie and the upcoming spin-off, set to start filming in July.

Since airing its very first episode in September 2017, Young Sheldon has gone on to have an incredibly great appeal among audiences. While much of its status as a fan-favorite stems from its perfect blend of comedy and science, the CBS comedy show impressively highlighted the significance of family, while expanding its storytelling at various points to encompass other members of the Cooper family. As with all families, children grow, develop, start a career, leave home, and, for some, get married. In the case of Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan), the time has come to tie the proverbial knot, and a behind-the-scenes featurette highlights just how close the cast has become over the past seven seasons of Young Sheldon.

While Young Sheldon follows the story of a younger Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), the show has been meticulous in developing the character arcs of other cast members, and the Georgie and Mandy (Emily Osment) storyline is one of its best yet. Given the tumultuous cloud under which the pair began their relationship, it seemed fitting that their relationship would yield a satisfying ending as the series comes to an end. The pair might have wanted a more ceremonial occasion, but given their parents' meddling, have opted for a spur-of-the-moment courthouse ceremony. In a new CBS featurette via TV Promos, the series' cast discussed the evolution of Montana's character over the course of the show's seven seasons.

In the clip, all members of the Cooper family discuss what it has been like having Georgie as part of the family, as the character ties the knot with Mandy. Montana and Emily agree that both Georgie and Mandy are trying to "figure some stuff out" amidst all "the crazy rhythm of both of their families." Everyone gets to say their piece, including George Sr. (Lance Barber), Missy (Raegan Revord), Meemaw (Annie Potts), and Mary actress, Zoe Perry who gets particularly emotional.

Mandy and Georgie Are Getting Their Own Spin-off

Listening to the members of the cast, it is clear that Montana has been able to truly capture the essence of his role while allowing his personality to affect those around him positively. His performance as Georgie has made the character one of the most likable characters on the show, which is then no surprise that when CBS sought another way to expand The Big Bang Theory universe, they opted for a Georgie and Mandy spin-off. As we move ever closer to the end of Young Sheldon, attention naturally begins to shift to what comes next in the upcoming show. Osment has recently revealed that filming is set to begin in the summer, saying, "We're so excited, I just can't wait. We're starting in July, I think, and we're kind of a little blown away by all the people that are around us right now, and the fact that we get to do this because this amazing show is so great."

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. Watch the video above.

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

