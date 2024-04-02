The Big Picture Wedding drama unfolds in the final season of Young Sheldon as Georgie and Mandy plan to tie the knot.

Conflict arises as Sheldon offers to be Georgie's best man, only to be turned down in a delicate family decision.

Series finale on May 16 will feature a special one-hour episode with guest appearances from The Big Bang Theory stars.

The final season of Young Sheldon is inching gradually to its finale on May 16, in what is a shortened final rodeo, there are a number of key issues that need tying up before we bid farewell to the Coopers of East Texas. Chief among them - the wedding of Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment). Having kept fans thirsting for a new episode for the past two weeks, the final season of Young Sheldon returns with plans in motion for the wedding nuptals of the aforementioned pair. Ahead of this week's episode, we are treated to a clip regarding a delicate family decision - who will be Georgie's best man?

Via TV Promos, the newly released trailer from CBS for episode six, titled, Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning, captures the build up to Georgie and Mandy's big day. After deciding it's about time they tied the knot, the couple make their intentions known to Georgie's mother, Mary (Zoe Perry) who is excited at the prospect of planning a wedding. That might mean Georgie will need a best man, and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) throws his hat into the ring. Despite being a boy genius and a beloved member of the Cooper family, Georgie immediately shoots down the idea by saying no.

Georgie and Sheldon - as with most of his family - have always had a tricky relationship. However, more often than not, its been cordial and full of love. Georgie's decision to not accept Sheldon's best man offer might have consequences for the big day as highlighted in a previously released image. The image captures Georgie and Mandy's wedding at a courthouse, surrounded by family with the notable absence of Sheldon Cooper. Perhaps, with his request denied, Sheldon decides to get back at his brother by skipping the ceremony? We will see.

A "Beautiful" Series Finale Awaits 'Young Sheldon'

Young Sheldon will wrap up its run with an special one-hour finale will air on May 16. Exciting, for the series finale, the spin-off will welcome a couple of stars from the original series, The Big Bang Theory. It has been announced that the series will welcome back the characters of Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and an adult Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Speaking about returning to the iconic role, Parsons described the experience as "beautiful", saying, "It was beautiful. It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be. One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet, and I think they worked Mayim and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees."

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. Watch the trailer above.

Young Sheldon 8 10

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+