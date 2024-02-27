The Big Picture Mary and George's marriage faces challenges in Young Sheldon , but they find solace in writing letters to each other.

Meemaw is surprised to discover Mary and George's correspondence, highlighting their financial struggles.

The clip shows a unique dynamic in Mary and George's relationship, setting the stage for future developments in the final season.

Mary and George's marriage has not been the easiest given the never-ending problems it runs into. But even it has some bright spots that make it worth it to hold onto and a new sneak peek into Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 3 courtesy of TV Line showcases one such instance. With Mary and Sheldon in Germany, there hasn't been much communication between Mary and George. Missy has become some little dictator at home, making George miss Mary hard. He takes the first step by reaching out to her through a letter. To his surprise, she writes back. What follows is a precious exchange between the two that is rare to witness as they inform each other what's happening in their immediate environments.

The clip opens with George checking the mailbox and he's surprised when he sees that Mary wrote him back. Mary admits that it is nice to hear from George. Since they arrived in Germany, Sheldon has been racking up wins against Mary which has left her helpless. But why would she tell him that she can't tame Sheldon? She tells a white lie about how she has everything under control even though she clearly doesn't. Sheldon is riding a train in Germany all by himself. She also pulls him back to when George was in Vietnam and how writing those letters made them feel close to each other.

Since her house was destroyed by a tornado, Meemaw has been living with George and the family. She walks in on George drafting one of his letters and is surprised to see that Mary and George are writing to each other. George admits to her that writing to each other is nice and it saves the family money. A phone call would be a more efficient way for them to communicate but it is expensive and the Cooper family has always struggled financially. Even with Mary out of the house, George can't catch a break because Meemaw is right there to nag him just like Mary did. George advises her to take initiative and write to Mary but Meemaw's pride is too big.

The Future of George and Mary's Relationship

This clip is interesting to watch because it goes against everything viewers expect from the final season. It is well known that Mary and George's marriage hits never-seen-before lows just before he passes and if anything, it was expected that the season would spend time developing this. The clip highlights how they get by where there's a lot of arguing and silent treatment. The stress of raising wildly different children, a fundamental difference in values, and the economic ramifications of running a household without formal sources of income are some of the problems that push them further apart. The scenes in the clip are welcome surprises but they leave one dreading the time when the other shoe drops after the fondness of distance is no longer present.

Watch the 3rd of the 14 episodes in Young Sheldon's final season this Thursday at 8 P.M ET on CBS. You can watch the clip over at TV Line.