The Big Picture Meemaw faces consequences in Young Sheldon when sentenced to community service under tough probation officer Thomason's watchful eye.

Officer Thomason sees through Meemaw's charm, threatening jail time if she doesn't comply. Will Meemaw crack under pressure?

Season 7 of Young Sheldon is the final season, with plans for a new series focusing on Georgie and Mandy's characters in development.

The universe might have helped Sheldon choose, but not everyone can be so lucky. Meemaw (Annie Potts) has been under house arrest since the police busted her gambling room, but those were not the consequences of her actions. The punishment is in Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 10, "Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage," as Meemaw is sentenced to community service under the watchful eye of a probation officer. Academy Award Winner Octavia Spencer guest stars as Officer Thomason, Meemaw's probation officer, and they don't have the smoothest relationship. When Officer Thomason lays out the law, the episode's promo sees things get real for Meemaw.

Meemaw has escaped many tough situations by sheer wit and feigning innocence. She has used her advanced age to guilt people into giving her a pass, but that card was bound to expire at one point, and it does so with Officer Thomason. Meemaw thinks she can charm her way out of legal obligations, but the officer sees past the trick. She is as tough as they come, and Meemaw gets the full picture when she threatens to send Meemaw to jail. "Do you understand I have the power to throw you in jail?" she posits to a stunned Connie. Will Meemaw be able to break through the officer's tough persona?

Georgie (Montana Jordan) is a family man now. Episode 9 saw him try to learn to speak properly for the sake of his daughter, showing his commitment to becoming a good dad. However, he is still Mandy's (Emily Osment) husband, and while they have been sailing smoothly, every marriage needs tending. Georgie and Mandy's dad have a heart-to-heart, and he walks away from the conversation with solid marriage advice.

'Young Sheldon' Ends

Season 7 is Young Sheldon's final season. The 13-episode season concludes Sheldon Cooper's story of growing up in Texas and rising through academic ranks to become a Nobel Prize winner. The series will end by airing two back-to-back finale episodes on May 16. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles from The Big Bang Theory as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler to give the series a proper sendoff.

CBS is developing a new multicamera series focused on Georgie and Mandy, with Jordan and Osment set to reprise their roles. The untitled series is expected to begin filming this summer.

Watch Young Sheldon's final season on Thursdays on CBS and stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.

