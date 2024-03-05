The Big Picture Sheldon faces changes upon returning to Texas and he's not adapting well in a new sneak peek from Young Sheldon Season 7.

Sheldon rationalizes losing his room to new family members and attempts to sleep on the couch.

Sheldon also gains a new roommate at East Texas Tech in the new episode.

Summer in Germany was a highlight for Sheldon which he will remember with some fondness for the rest of his life. But like all good things, it also ends and Texas awaits. He, however, finds that life has moved on in his absence and there are many changes in Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 4 — and Sheldon is not known for taking kindly to changes. He has a plan for everything, including his infamously calculated sitting spot in The Big Bang Theory. Experiencing many changes at once may overwhelm him, but in this instance, he at least attempts to handle them better. The Cooper family has new members to accommodate, and East Texas Tech takes new students every year.

In the new episode, sleeping arrangements have changed in the few months that Sheldon has been away, but he's unaware because no one wants to break the news to him. He is excited to get his room back, but is met with the reality of the situation — Georgie, Mandy, and the baby have taken it. To their surprise (and ours), he rationalizes the decision, saying it made sense since he was absent and there had been a tornado. That lasts for a short while because he decides to kick them out now that he's back. But Sheldon is not the youngest now, and his feelings are not paramount. He agrees to sleep on the couch so that Georgie's family can have his room while they sort everything out.

The couch can't be that bad, right? It's comfortable and big enough for Sheldon. Babies, however, don't know when everyone is trying to sleep, and when Cece starts wailing in the middle of the night, Sheldon can't sleep. He's not used to having the shrill cries of a baby wake him up at random times of the night like everyone else. George and Mary have raised several children, so the feeling is familiar, and everyone else has gotten used to it. Sheldon defaults to asking for Meemaw's help, but even she doesn't have a house, let alone a bed for him to sleep on.

Sheldon Has a New Roommate in Season 7

Image via CBS

But doesn't Sheldon have a room at East Texas Tech? Well, he did. Someone else moved in while Sheldon was away. The room is meant to be shared but no one wanted to room with him. The new roommate, however, doesn't seem to mind Sheldon and his never-ending antics. All he does is crank up his headphones and write code. They talk a little about his major and the questions that come up burst Sheldon's bubble. The roommate is a Computer Science major, and by his admission, Sheldon agrees that computers will revolutionize the world. But to Sheldon, Computer Science is not real science. When asked what his real science will do for the world, he can't explain what String Theory will do for the ordinary person.

While Sheldon is taking to these changes better than anyone could have expected, we're still waiting for the other shoe to drop. Maybe going to Germany for a few months opened up his mind to the vast differences in the world and, since he can't change much, he'd better get comfortable with it. Will he remain like this or is backsliding in the cards for him?

Watch Young Sheldon every Thursday at 8/7c on CBS. Stream past seasons on Netflix and check out the new sneak peek below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Young Sheldon 8 10

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

WATCH ON NETFLIX