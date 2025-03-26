April will be a good month for fans of the smash hit, Young Sheldon. Netflix has announced that the seventh season of the series will become a part of their streaming catalog on April 15. The final installment of the prequel was a very emotional one for the Cooper family. The protagonist of the show, portrayed by Iain Armitage, was quickly becoming the man audiences came to know in The Big Bang Theory. At the same time, one of the most beloved characters of the show met his tragic fate. Fans will finally get to enjoy the last installment of Young Sheldon through Netflix.

The final season of Young Sheldon premiered last year, after seven years of the Cooper family entertaining the world. Sheldon, Mary (Zoe Perry), George (Lance Barber), Georgie (Montana Jordan), Missy (Raegan Revord) and Connie (Annie Pots) were all ready to give viewers what they wanted one last time. While Young Sheldon is known for being the amusing story of an intelligent boy who doesn't know what to do in social situations, the last episodes of the series were building up towards the death of George Cooper. The event would leave a mark on Sheldon for years to come.

Young Sheldon was produced after The Big Bang Theory became one of the biggest comedies in recent years. A spinoff displaying the early years of the scientist portrayed by Jim Parsons proved to be a brilliant idea from Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro. In an entertainment landscape in which every major hit attempts to become a shared franchise, Young Sheldon managed to survive over the course of seven seasons. Of course, the team behind The Big Bang Theory wasn't going to stop after two successful television series.

The Legacy of 'The Big Bang Theory' Continues