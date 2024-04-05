The Big Picture Georgie and Mandy are set to tie the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Young Sheldon.

The wedding episode sets the stage for Georgie and Mandy's spin-off as Young Sheldon nears its series finale on May 16.

Sheldon's absence from the ceremony hints at his upcoming move to California and future exclusion from the spin-off.

After surviving a fierce clash between their mothers, with the pair meddling in their decisions, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his partner, Mandy (Emily Osment) are finally getting married in a new trailer for Young Sheldon's next episode. After the pair started a relationship in Season 5, it wasn't long before Mandy became pregnant. Despite Georgie stepping up even though he's much younger — he is 17, and she is 29 — Mandy consistently turned him away. While they eventually overcame their challenges, the question of a wedding needed to be settled. Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 6, "Baptists, Catholics, and an Attempted Drowning" saw the pair decide it was finally time to tie the knot.

The latest episode of Young Sheldon saw the mothers of the couple scheming on different levels. While Georgie's mom, Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry), secretly had young CeeCee baptized as a Baptist — with Pastor Jeff's assistance, of course — Mandy's mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), would not be outfoxed, having CeeCee baptized as a Catholic as well. This was done without the prior knowledge of their children, forcing them to set aside a church wedding for a quick court union. The newly released trailer from CBS for episode seven, titled, A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet, captures Georgie and Mandy's intimate courthouse ceremony.

The short clip captures the ceremony itself with the McCallisters — Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey — in attendance. As he hands Mandy over to Georgie, Jim says, "Take care of my little girl." To which George Jr. replies, confidently, "Yes sir." The clip shows other attendees of the ceremony including the Coopers — George Sr. (Lance Barber), Mary, Missy (Raegan Revord), and Baby Cece. Also in attendance were Meemaw (Annie Potts), and her partner, Dale (Craig T. Nelson). Interestingly, and somewhat surprising, is the absence of Sheldon (Iain Armitage) from the clip, and presumably the entire ceremony. Exactly why he has decided against attending remains to be seen, but the rebuttal of his request to be Georgie's best man might have played a role.

The Love Affair Will Live On After 'Young Sheldon'

Young Sheldon's next episode will mark the midway point of its final season. Going forward, in the remaining seven episodes before the series wraps up with a special one-hour send-off on May 16, the focus will be on laying the groundwork for the upcoming Georgie and Mandy spin-off. Despite the fact that the show remains untitled, we are gradually getting a sense of what to expect when it premieres as part of CBS’ 2024-2025 broadcast slate. Firstly, it is common knowledge that Armitage's Sheldon won't return — at least not as a recurring character — given his relocation to California is imminent. His twin, Missy, is also seemingly out of the picture at the moment, as is CeeCee's grandfather, George.

The Young Sheldon series finale airs on May 16, check out the new trailer above. Past seasons are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

