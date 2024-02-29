The Big Bang Theory is among the most successful TV shows from the 21st century and arguably the most important sitcom in the new millennium. It was the last true ratings juggernaut of network TV, so, logically, it received a spin-off. Focusing on the childhood of Big Bang's breakthrough character, Young Sheldon premiered in 2017 and defied all expectations. While many thought it would be little more than a shameless cash grab, Young Sheldon proved to be a funny, tender, and surprisingly earnest depiction of family love.

Indeed, it might not be an overstatement to say Young Sheldon is far superior to its predecessor in terms of writing and emotional impact. The show is currently airing its seventh and final season, remaining popular among critics and audiences throughout its seven-year run. Each season of Young Sheldon is good in its own way, but some are actually great, largely thanks to an incredible cast that makes the most out of their engaging and ever-entertaining characters.

6 Season 4 (2020-2021)

Graduations, College, and a Deteriorating Marriage

Sheldon graduates high school in the Season 4 opener, delivering an incredibly sweet speech where he gives Missy some much-needed appreciation. The season then follows his dealings in college while Georgie enters a relationship with a girl, Jana. Meemaw continues her relationship with Dale, and Mary and George's marriage begins deteriorating because of their many differences.

Season 4 marks a before and after in Young Sheldon. While the first three seasons are lighthearted, Season 4 starts adopting a more dramatic tone, especially regarding Mary and George's marriage problems. The comedy is still there, but the show struggles to balance its many heavy themes. Still, Season 4 is an example of how Young Sheldon tackles more serious issues than Big Bang ever did and does it remarkably well. Lance Barber is the standout of the season, portraying George's increasingly broken psyche with heartbreaking honesty. Many fans thought George was a cruel man who made Sheldon's childhood more difficult. However, Young Sheldon contradicts that, portraying George as a kind and caring man who always did the best for his family.

5 Season 5 (2021-2022)

A Weather Girl, a Baby, and the Journey to Puberty

George and Mary's marriage enters true crisis in Season 5, as both indulge in platonic relationships with Brenda Sparks and Pastor Rob, respectively. Georgie drops out of high school and moves to the garage. He later meets Mandy, an older girl to whom she lies about his age, pretending to be 21. As she grows older, Missy begins questioning the nature of relationships, while Sheldon finds that college isn't as easy as he thought it would be.

Following in Season 4's footsteps, Season 5 takes Young Sheldon into increasingly dramatic territory. Now firmly a great dramedy, the season explores themes of separation, maturity, and the consequences of one's actions. The Cooper family dynamic changes forever, but despite their increasing differences, the group sticks together, perfectly showcasing the series' main themes. The entire cast gets great moments to shine, but Regan Revord's Missy deserves a special shoutout. Missy is arguably Young Sheldon's best character, and her sassy, brazen, hilarious persona is operating at full strength during the season.

4 Season 2 (2018-2019)

Taxes, Class Presidents, and Lots of Heart

Following a great first season, Young Sheldon jumps right back to it with an endearing and heartwarming sophomore effort. Season 2 continues developing the family's dynamic, providing them with new obstacles and strengthening their bonds. Meemaw enters a relationship with Dr. Sturgis, providing the season's best storyline thanks to Annie Potts' and Wallace Shawn's delightful chemistry. Meanwhile, Sheldon tries several new things, including doing his family's taxes and running for class president.

Dr. Sturgis is among the best side characters in Young Sheldon, and Season 2 makes the best of his character. Potts' Meemaw is also a highlight of the season, thanks to her incredible personality and energetic dynamic with practically every major character. Season 2's greatest strength is using its ensemble cast to its fullest, keeping things light while addressing classic issues from coming-of-age comedies. This is the last season that avoids really serious issues, instead choosing to stick to a lighthearted tone. However, the storylines are still gripping and often hilarious, cementing Young Sheldon as its own thing instead of just a carbon copy of The Big Bang Theory.

3 Season 1 (2017-2018)

A Pilot, Influenza, and a Relationship Agreement

Season 1 of Young Sheldon introduces the main characters, some of whom Big Bang fans were already acquainted with. The Season 1 narrative mostly revolves around Sheldon's dealings in high school, with the other characters revolving around him, with a few side storylines. Sheldon's quirks and fears are also greatly played for laughs, including his germophobia and his love for drafting contracts.

Suitably, Iain Armitage is Season 1's MVP, which is especially impressive considering he was nine when the show began. He finds the right mix between Sheldon's trademark egotism and a child's innocence, making his version stand out from Jim Parsons' Emmy-winning take. Sheldon is Big Bang's undeniable star, but he is far from perfect; Young Sheldon improves his character by adding context to what made him that way. Season 1 is a pure comedy with a heavy emotional push; the family dynamic remains firmly grounded on the titular character, but each character grows into its own, allowing for more exposure in future seasons.

2 Season 6 (2022-2023)

A Nblingo, a Tornado, and a Trip to Germany

Season 6 features the biggest shift in the series thus far. The underrated Emily Osment joins the cast, continuing her role from Season 5 as Mandy, Georgie's older ex-girlfriend, now pregnant with his child. For once, Sheldon takes something of a backseat as both Georgie and Mandy's and Mary and George's storylines take center stage. Sheldon is still there, but his college storylines have something of a familiar tone, whereas the Georgie/Mandy stuff is new and refreshing territory. Sheldon ends the season with a trip to Germany, accompanied by Mary.

To put it simply, Season 6 of Young Sheldon is incredible. Every cast member, now fully comfortable in their roles, is amazing at what they do, making the best out of the increasingly strong material. The season features a much healthier balance of comedy and family drama and features some incredibly strong episodes. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are the standouts here, with the pregnancy story pulling focus and delivering some of the show's most impactful moments. Season 6 perfectly sets the stage for a great final season of Young Sheldon, acting as a compelling prelude to what will surely be a bittersweet final chapter.

1 Season 3 (2019-2020)

A Trip to the Hospital, New Relationships, and a Videotape

Season 3 of Young Sheldon introduces a few new great characters, including Dale, who becomes Meemaw's new boyfriend following her split with Dr. Sturgis. Sheldon begins experimenting with his interests, discovering The Lord of the Rings and trying to act out. Meanwhile, George and Mary's relationship begins showing signs of instability, and Georgie begins taking steps toward independence.

Featuring the best combo of engaging storylines and comedy, Season 3 of Young Sheldon is the show's finest effort. As the middle of the show's journey, it effectively introduces more serious subjects while still keeping the lighthearted approach that made the show such a hit to begin with. Every character is a standout, stepping out of their comfort zones and trying new things with varying degrees of success. The many storylines can feel somewhat chaotic, especially compared to the more streamlined approach of its predecessors. However, Season 3 of Young Sheldon paved the way for the show's second half, and it couldn't have done it better.

