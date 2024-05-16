It's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved series, especially when that show has been on the air for close to a decade. This is the case for Young Sheldon, the smash hit prequel to The Big Bang Theory, a predecessor that aired on CBS from 2007 to 2019 and had almost 300 episodes. While The Big Bang Theory focused on the life of a grownup, Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon gave us an insight into who Sheldon was as a child growing up in Texas. Created by sitcom mastermind Chuck Lorre, Young Sheldon premiered in 2017 to rave reviews from critics, who praised the performance given by Iain Armitage as child Sheldon, which was impressively similar to that of adult Sheldon, Jim Parsons.

The series would go on to expand more into the lives of Sheldon's family, made up of mother Mary (Zoe Perry), father George (Lance Barber), twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord), older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), and grandmother, Meemaw (Annie Potts), Season 7 has focused on ushering in a new era for Sheldon, who is planning on moving to California to attend California Institute of Technology, the school where he works when we meet him in The Big Bang Theory. While there is another spin-off following the lives of George and his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment), on the way, it will be very difficult to say goodbye to the Cooper family after seven fun seasons. For all the information on the series finale, check out the answers to the big questions below.

Is the 'Young Sheldon' Series Finale Premiering on TV?

Image via CBS

The Young Sheldon series finale will air on CBS on May 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm EST. The series will conclude with two back-to-back episodes.

Is the 'Young Sheldon' Series Finale on Streaming?

The Young Sheldon double episode finale will be available to stream the day after it airs on Paramount+. Subscriptions for Paramount+ start at $5.99 per month or $59.99 a year and go up to $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Can You Watch the 'Young Sheldon' Series Finale Without Paramount+?

Image via Robert Voets/CBS

If you're a Young Sheldon fan without cable or Paramount+, Seasons 1 through 6 are currently available to stream on Netflix. However, it is not yet known if Season 7, including the series finale, will be added to Netflix after its premiere.

Watch the 'Young Sheldon' Series Finale Preview:

In an emotional series finale preview, audiences are not only treated to a walk down memory lane through images of the early days of the show, but are also shown a sneak-peak of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprising their roles as Sheldon and his wife, Amy. Also shown is an emotional church service for George Sr.'s funeral, with incredible acting performances from the entire cast. Check out the trailer for the final episodes below.

What is the 'Young Sheldon' Final Season Episode Schedule?

With only two episodes left until the series' conclusion, fans may want to go back and watch previous episodes or look for reminders of what has happened so far in Season 7. Check out a glimpse at the episode schedule below.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 11 "A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs" George Sr. is worried that Mary wants another baby and gets a vasectomy behind her back. Meanwhile, Drs. Linkletter and Sturgis go to Sheldon for science tutoring. May 9, 2024 12 "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture" George Sr. gets an exciting job offer, and Sheldon prepares for his move to California. May 9, 2024 13 "Funeral" TBA May 16, 2024 14 "Memoir" TBA May 16, 2024

