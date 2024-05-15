The Big Picture Emily Osment says the Young Sheldon series finale will "break your heart."

The series finale will see familiar faces return as the Cooper family mourns George Sr.'s sudden death.

Osment will star in the spin-off Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage this fall.

Bring the popcorn when watching the Young Sheldon series finale, but don't forget your tissues. Emily Osment, who plays Mandy on the show, has issued a warning to the Young Sheldon fans. The series finale is going to be a tearjerker. People sat down with Osment as she teased what The Big Bang Theory prequel spin-off finale would bring to the audience while looking back on her time on the show.

"I'll never forget sitting on the steps outside my house and getting the call that I was going to do an episode of Young Sheldon," she says. "I was like 'Oh, that sounds fun. I love Chuck Lore.' I was supposed to do one guest-star appearance. That was my deal."

She continued, saying "I can't wait for what's next, but I definitely want to give Young Sheldon its due. The finale is going to truly break your heart. Make sure you're sitting down and you have Kleenex."

Young Sheldon follows young Sheldon Cooper's upbringing in East Texas. Fans know that Young Sheldon will be coming to an end after seven seasons. However, they will be seeing Mandy and George again. Osment and Montana Jordan will be reprising their roles as Mandy McAllister and George Marshall "Georgie" Cooper Jr. in the spin-off series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, which is set to air this fall. But before fans catch up with Georgie and Mandy, they must say goodbye to Young Sheldon, as the show prepares for an emotional goodbye.

The 'Young Sheldon' Finale Will Be Emotional

The Young Sheldon finale will take fans on an emotional rollercoaster as the Cooper family mourns George Sr. (Barber) following his sudden death from a heart attack. Fans knew that Season 7 would be an emotional one, as George meeting his maker was never a secret. With the finale on the way, fans will not be able to contain themselves, especially with Osment teasing the emotional goodbye.

Known and loved characters from Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory will also be making a return for the finale. Parsons and his The Big Bang Theory co-star Mayim Bialik will reprise their iconic roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, marking the first on-screen return for the characters. George's close friend Coach Wilkins (Doc Farrow) will also be making a return for the finale as George's friends and family prepare to say goodbye at an emotional funeral.

Iain Armitage leads the cast as Sheldon Cooper, while The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons voices adult Sheldon and executive produces the series. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts, Matt Hobby, and Wyatt McClure also star. Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady create the series, and Timothy Marx is the producer. Lorre, Steven Molaro, Todd Spiewak, Steve Holland, and Jon Favreau are all also executive producers of Young Sheldon.

Tune in for once last "Banzinga!" as the Young Sheldon finale is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, with a special two-part episode airing from 8:00 to 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. Past seasons are streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

