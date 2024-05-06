The Big Picture Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their iconic roles in the Young Sheldon series finale.

The show focuses on Sheldon's childhood in East Texas, navigating social and academic challenges.

The Young Sheldon finale airs on May 16, with a special two-part episode on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

It's time for one final "Bazinga!" as Jim Parsons is set to appear in the series finale of Young Sheldon, alongside his on-screen soulmate Mayim Bialik, as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, reprising their roles from The Big Bang Theory, and the first images of the pair have now been released ahead of the landmark broadcast. Having Parsons and Bialik step back into their iconic roles is like watching the theory of relativity prove itself right in your living room. It's a testament to the enduring impact of The Big Bang Theory and a real treat for those who've followed Sheldon's journey from socially awkward genius to... slightly less socially awkward genius.

Parsons serves as an executive producer and the narrator of Young Sheldon. Bialik has also appeared in voiceover form in two episodes of the series. This marks the first on-camera return of their characters. The series stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Emily Osment.

What Is 'Young Sheldon' About?

Close

A spin-off series set during the childhood of Parsons' character, it focuses on Sheldon's childhoof in East Texas. The show starts with Sheldon at nine years old, already attending high school due to his advanced intellect. He's not only grappling with the social and academic challenges of being in a school environment with much older students, but he also deals with his very normal, sometimes bemused family who must find ways to support and accommodate his unique needs and abilities. Sheldon's family includes his mother Mary, his father George, his older brother Georgie, and his twin sister Missy.

The series, like its predecessor, has been an immense hit for CBS and will be followed up by another series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, set to premiere this fall. That show will focus on Jordan and Montana's characters from Young Sheldon, as they attempt to start their own lives together, and their own family.

Osment had previously revealed that Mandy will not be content with being a stay-at-home mom. “It's hinted in the marriage episode that [Mandy] wants to go back to school, that she maybe wants to have a career, that she doesn't want to just be a stay-at-home mom, which is how I feel,” Osment had revealed previously. “I think that's such a tremendous thing for mothers to also be working, and I can't wait to see what they do with that."

The Young Sheldon finale, including the much-anticipated appearance is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, with a special two-part episode airing from 8:00 to 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7

Stream on CBS