Fans of The Big Bang Theory will see the characters together for the first time since 2019.

The series finale airs on May 16.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles as the adult version of Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively, in the series finale of Young Sheldon. With the Big Bang Theory prequel coming to an end in a couple of months, it remains to be seen how the characters will appear in the story, but fans of the original show will be glad to learn that they'll appear on the screen together for the first time since the comedy concluded in 2019. While Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory have been connected in the past through flashbacks, common anecdotes and Parsons serving as the narrator for the prequel, it'll be nice for the two stories to share a more direct connection with the upcoming appearances from Sheldon and Amy.

Young Sheldon has lasted for seven seasons, giving audiences a closer look at the curious scientist from The Big Bang Theory during his youth. Iain Armitage was responsible for stepping into the shoes of Sheldon, growing up alongside the character over the years. Other members of the Cooper family, such as Mary (Zoe Perry), George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Missy (Raegan Revord) got their own time in the spotlight in the story that explained where many of Sheldon's traits and particular habits came from.

Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro created Young Sheldon, bringing the concept of a prequel to The Big Bang Theory from a questionable gamble into an undeniable television sensation. The season seven premiere alone averaged 11.2 million viewers, measuring how beloved the comedy has been by audiences of all ages. The final episode of Young Sheldon will air on Thursday, May 16 on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+. After many years of entertaining the world, the Cooper family is ready to say goodbye, at least until the new spin-off centered around Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Maddy (Emily Osment) premieres.

It All Comes Back to the Big Bang (Theory)

The adult version of Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler haven't been seen since "The Stockholm Syndrome", the final episode of The Big Bang Theory. While Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) stayed behind with their children, the rest of the crew traveled to Switzerland for the Nobel Prize award ceremony, bringing all their individual stories to a close. Almost five years later, it's time for Sheldon and Amy to return, as Young Sheldon bids farewell to audiences around the world after seven seasons of wholesome anecdotes and amusing misunderstandings.

