The Big Picture Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler will make an appearance in the final episode of Young Sheldon.

The success of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon has led to spin-offs centered around Sheldon's family members.

Fans can expect a sweet conclusion to Young Sheldon as the series comes to an end on May 16, with future spin-offs in development.

When The Big Bang Theory came to a close, audiences thought it would be the last time they would ever see the beloved group of scientists. But the final season of Young Sheldon will allow two of these characters to have one more appearance on television, and their first one since the successful comedy concluded. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) will be seen in the final episode of Young Sheldon. During a recent interview on Today (via Entertainment Weekly), Jim Parsons talked about what was so special about stepping into Sheldon's shoes once again:

Very weird. Also very beautiful. (...) Big Bang Theory was always a live-audience show and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show, and I got to do it with Mayim — we both played Sheldon and Amy from the series — and to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn't creepy," Parsons told Today. "Like going like, 'What are we doing here again?!' Instead, it was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it.

The final season of Young Sheldon follows the version of the character portrayed by Iain Armitage as he ultimately becomes the adult everyone knows and loves from The Big Bang Theory. After seven years of entertaining audiences with the story of the Cooper family, the main cast of the series is almost ready to say goodbye, until the new spin-off centered around Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) premieres. But considering how special it will be to say goodbye to yet another version of Sheldon Cooper, the return of Big Bang Theory characters shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

While the nature of the return of the adult version of Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler hasn't been revealed, audiences can expect it to be as wholesome as the previous times when Young Sheldon has been directly connected to the original comedy. The romance between Amy and Sheldon began just when Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) believed Cooper would never be able to find a romantic partner. But due to how well received Bialik's performance was, the character was able to remain a part of the main group until the very end of the series.

What's Next for the Cooper Family?

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon have proven to be a massive story of success for Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Steven Molaro, which is why the producers and the network won't let go of the property too easily. When it was revealed that Georgie and Mandy were expecting a baby, audiences never expected the network to announce they would develop a television series based around one of Sheldon's siblings and his family. And that's not where the story ends, with a different Big Bang Theory spin-off currently in development for Max. Time will tell just how far the Cooper family will go when all is said and done, but in the meantime, fans of this universe have plenty to look forward to.

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

