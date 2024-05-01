The Big Picture Young Sheldon's series finale will air on May 16 in a double-episode event.

Series star Raegan Revord promises fans will be happy with the emotional conclusion, hinting at a surprise involving "Rice-A-Roni."

Familiar faces from The Big Bang Theory will make appearances in the finale, setting the stage for a spin-off focusing on Georgie and Mandy.

Special has been the run for CBS' comedy series, Young Sheldon, but as with all things in life, it has to come to an end. A prequel series to the iconic Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon had big shoes to fill but handled it impressively. Emerging without much effort from the shadow of its flagship series. After seven seasons, and well over 130 episodes, Young Sheldon has a special sendoff planned as the series finale will air on May 16 as a special double-episode event beginning at 8 PM ET. Ahead of the Season 7 finale, series star, Raegan Revord offers a hint as to how it all ends, teasing that the finale will tie up the fan-favorite comedy series in a satisfactory manner.

Revord stars as Missy Cooper in Young Sheldon, so the actress is certainly in the know, and while speaking with ScreenRant she discussed the series' closing hour. While highlighting the emotional nature of the show's final episodes, Revord teases that the show will come to a satisfactory conclusion. She said:

"I really liked the last episodes. They're very emotional. I think fans are going to be really happy with how it ends, how everything plays out. One thing that I've been saying is "Rice-A-Roni." It ties everything together, and it makes no sense, but I promise it will at some point. It's very fun. The last few episodes are very emotional, but I hope everyone enjoys them."

'Young Sheldon's Series Finale Will Bring Back Familiar Faces

While we wait for what will transpire in the final knockings of Young Sheldon, ahead of the series finale, the show will premiere more back-to-back episodes. Besides Revord's insight regarding the finale, we are also aware it will feature appearances from both the younger and older versions of Sheldon Cooper. Iain Armitage who stars as Sheldon, and Jim Parsons, the show's narrator and The Big Bang Theory version of the boy genius will be at the heart of the finale. Parsons will be joined by fellow Big Bang alum, Mayim Bialik, as the pair reprise their roles from the flagship series in what Parsons has termed as "weird" and "beautiful."

While Young Sheldon might be coming to a close, the universe birthed from The Big Bang Theory is set to expand further with the addition of the Georgie and Mandy spin-off. Parts of the final episodes of Young Sheldon have subtly been setting the stage for the untitled show, with production set to begin in the summer. The new series will see the focus pinned primarily on Emily Osment's Mandy and Montana Jordan's Georgie. Co-star Revord has been ruled out from the series for now, however, that doesn't close the door regarding guest starring.

Catch an all-new episode this Thursday at 8 PM on CBS. Stream past seasons on Paramount+.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

