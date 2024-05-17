The Big Picture Young Sheldon hits an audience high with an emotional finale, drawing in 8.95M viewers — a four-year record for the show.

Fans bid farewell as the Cooper family says goodbye to George, and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik return.

The spin-off series 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' featuring characters from Young Sheldon is set to begin this fall.

Young Sheldon has gone out with a "bazinga!" Deadline reports that The Big Bang Theory prequel series has hit a four-year audience high after an emotional season finale. The show said farewell to its fans on Thursday night in the two-episode finale after seven seasons, which drew in 8.95M viewers according to the live and same-day Nielson data. The finale almost became the most-watched episode of Young Sheldon in four years since the Season 3 finale in April 2020, which scored 10.15M same-day viewers. The finale also scored above average viewers of Season 7 overall. Each episode of the final season scored around 7M viewers per episode. Paramount+ streams also went up 39% over the week prior and 50% in comparison to a year ago. Fans knew it would be time to say goodbye to Young Sheldon and they did not want to miss out.

The finale brought tears and sadness to the viewers as the Cooper family tearfully said goodbye to George Cooper (Lance Barber) and coped with his death. The character suffered a heart attack at work and passed away off-screen. The Big Bang Theory fans knew that Sheldon lost his father at the age of fourteen, so everyone saw his sad death coming. The fans also saw older Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) return for the finale.

Young Sheldon followed younger Sheldon Cooper’s upbringing in East Texas. Iain Armitage led the cast as Sheldon Cooper, while Parsons narrated as adult Sheldon and served as an executive producer. The series also starred Zoe Perry, Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, and Emily Osment. Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady created the series, and Timothy Marx produced the prequel. Lorre, Steven Molaro, Todd Spiewak, Steve Holland, and Jon Favreau also served as executive producers of Young Sheldon.

Fans Will Be Seeing Mandy McAllister and Georgie Cooper Again

Image via Robert Voets/CBS

Young Sheldon may have wrapped, but a new story is about to begin. Osment and Jordan are set to reprise their roles as Mandy McAllister and George “Georgie” Cooper in the spin-off series Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. The spin-off series was first announced at the beginning of the year. The universe of Sheldon Cooper continues.

The new spin-off series tells the story of Mandy and Georgie facing new challenges as a married couple as they navigate the challenges of marriage, adulthood, and parenting. Co-creators Lorre, Molaro and Holland will be writing and executive producing the spin-off. The trailer for the new spin-off series has also been released.

You can watch all episodes of Young Sheldon on Paramount+. Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will be coming to you this fall. You can check out the trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

Watch on Paramount+