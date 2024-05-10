The Big Picture The Young Sheldon series finale airs next week, wrapping up this chapter of Sheldon's life with familiar bickering and self-centered antics.

Episode 13 deals with George Senior's death, showing how the Cooper family copes as Sheldon prepares to move to California.

The sneak peek into Episode 14 shows Sheldon writing a memoir, with Amy questioning the accuracy of his memories. Don't miss the finale!

After next week, there won't be any more Young Sheldon episodes. The series ends with an hour-long event as the show ties up the loose ends and wraps up this chapter of Sheldon's life. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are set to return for the series finale, and the good news is you won't have to wait till next week to learn how that happens. New sneak peeks into the episode show us something familiar: Amy and Sheldon bickering, and the cause? Sheldon's self-centeredness, of course.

George Senior died of a heart attack in the preceding episode, and Episode 13, aptly titled "Funeral," deals with the aftermath of this sad development. The Cooper family relies on themselves and their loved ones for support. But after all is said and done, life moves on. Sheldon is ready to move to California and nothing can stop that. One sneak peek shows what's remaining of the Cooper family as Mary, Sheldon, and Missy attend church. Pastor Jeff does his thing on the pulpit, but in the pews, Sheldon is up to his antics. Notably, Mary is still grieving and not as attentive as usual. As the rest of the congregation bows down to pray, Sheldon takes out a brand-new laptop and places it on his lap. It was a gift for Drs. Sturgis and Linklater for his graduation. "Why is it here?" Mary asks. "It's a laptop, and this is where my lap is," Sheldon replies. Even Missy shows interest, and Mary tries to deal with the situation.

Sheldon Cooper Writes His Memoir

The second sneak peek from Episode 14, "Memoir," shows Sheldon and Amy at home. "Even as a child, I was used to doing things to make other people happy," Older Sheldon says, but his wife interrupts him. The clip shows them at home and reveals that Sheldon is writing a memoir, but he's talking himself up too much. "Are you writing a memoir or a fantasy novel?" she asks. Sheldon tells Amy that a memoir is called that because it's from memory. Amy, however, doesn't think those memories are reliable because Sheldon has never considered anyone else in his life. "Sheldon, while I was giving birth, you Zoomed into a seminar," Amy supports her argument. "You were taking too long to dilate. And I'd already made my contribution to the project."

Catch the series finale next Thursday at 8 PM on CBS, and stream past seasons on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

