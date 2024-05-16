The Big Picture Young Sheldon series finale strikes a balance between heart and humor, including George's emotional sendoff.

Showrunner Steve Holland emphasizes the importance of delivering a funny finale without overshadowing George's death.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik return for the finale, promising a touching yet comedy-filled conclusion to the beloved show.

Young Sheldon has always explored emotional arcs throughout the show's seven-season run, but it always struck a balance between heart and humor. George's death, which has been hanging on the show like a rain cloud ready to release at any moment, finally happened, and even if it happened offscreen, the impact was big nonetheless. In the upcoming hour-long series finale, the show will revisit and wrap up the storyline as George's funeral happens, and the show moves on to wrap up other stories. Young Sheldon's showrunner, Steve Holland, stressed the importance of delivering a funny ending to the story while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. He revealed that they didn't want George's death to overshadow the series finale and leave a nasty taste in the viewer's mouth.

"Let's not leave the audience wallowing in grief. Let's give them a little bit of ramp out of it, not do that in the finale, and give the finale room to have a little bit more hope to it.' That's how those last two episodes shifted out."

The 'Young Sheldon' Series Finale Will Be Well Balanced

This is not to say there will be no tears when the series finale starts with the episode "Funeral." Holland talked about how the episode triggered a lot of tears from the writers' room to the set when the cast was filming and the editing room as they watched it repeatedly, saying,

"The funeral scenes were the most difficult [to film]. There was a lot of tears in the room writing it. There was a lot of tears on set shooting it. There's been a lot of tears in editing, watching the funeral over and over again. I was really proud of the scripts, but watching this cast perform them was just breathtaking and broke my heart. I hope the cast gets recognized for it — I mean, I think they've been great for seven years, but what they do in these last two episodes is phenomenal."

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are set to reprise their roles in the series finale, and Parsons echoed Holland's sentiments about the series finale, saying,

"I read the script without knowing what's coming for this finale. I think it's... I just think it's beautiful. I think that it's touching, but I think it stays true to its comedy. It's very funny."

In addition to George's story, the series finale will send Sheldon to college, set Mandy and Georgie's spinoff, and chart the course for the rest of the characters.

Catch the double-episode series finale tonight at 8 PM on CBS.

