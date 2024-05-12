The Big Picture Get ready for the emotional Young Sheldon series finale with a trailer recapping the strong Cooper family bond and previewing Sheldon & Amy's return.

The trailer takes viewers down memory lane with clips from earlier episodes, highlighting Sheldon's relationship with his father and the aftermath of his death.

The series finale will be split into two parts, titled "Funeral" and "Memoir," aiming to satisfy fans of both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

The series finale for Young Sheldon is fast approaching, and to prepare viewers for the show's emotional end, a new trailer was released, recapping the strong familial bond the Cooper family has leading up to George Cooper Sr's (Lance Barber) funeral. The trailer also showed another preview for Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik's return to The Big Bang Theory franchise, reprising their roles of adult Sheldon and his wife, Amy Farrah Fowler.

Young Sheldon's latest trailer takes a trip down memory lane as clips from the show's earlier episodes are played throughout. From Sheldon attending high school for the first time in the very first episode to the moment he heard the news of his father's death. It also emphasizes the bond Sheldon has with his father and how he's still processing that loss going into the finale. The trailer ends with adult Sheldon and Amy talking about his memory of his father and how "looking back was the ultimate gift."

This trailer will pull some heartstrings for a reason. It was always known in The Big Bang Theory that Sheldon's father passed away before he moved to California. So the lead-up to his father's death was always to be expected. According to the show's co-creator, Chuck Lorre, he revealed that Sheldon's blank expression was to convey regret about his relationship with his father. So not only does the trailer tease how Sheldon was feeling back then, but also how his adult counterpart feels after looking back.

What Else Do We Know About the 'Young Sheldon' Series Finale?

After years of stories that spanned seven seasons, the series finale of Young Sheldon will be one hour long. Filming ended back in April 2024 and the show's cast described it as "bittersweet" and that it aims to satisfy "both fans of the show and the flagship series." Unlike The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon's finale will be split into two parts. The first half is titled "Funeral," and the second is titled "Memoir." The series finale will also bring back Sheldon and Amy from the flagship series, but not in a narrator role in earlier episodes. Teasers for Young Sheldon's finale showed the couple bickering about Sheldon's memoir he's writing years after the events of The Big Bang Theory.

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16 on CBS. You can watch the trailer above.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

