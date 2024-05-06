The Big Picture Young Sheldon is coming to an end as series regulars Lance Barber and Zoey Perry film their final scene together.

The emotional series finale will include pivotal moments for the characters as the show closes.

A spin-off titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere in the fall, continuing the Cooper family's story.

The coaches are beginning to pull into the station, one at a time. The Big Bang Theory prequel and fan-favorite comedy series, Young Sheldon is coming to an end. With less than five episodes left, the series is beginning to wrap up things as 14-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) begins to pack his bags as he heads to CalTech to further his education. Ahead of the show's final episodes, a newly released set image from Season 7 reveals that series regulars, Lance Barber and Zoe Perry have filmed their final scene as the show's foremost couple, George and Mary Cooper.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Young Sheldon director Alex Reid, posted an image featuring Barber and Perry, as the trio posed for a photo after filming their final scene as a duo. The image is taken in George and Mary's bedroom and sees George donning his typical work clothes alongside Mary. Despite revealing the pair's last scene as a couple, Reid does not reveal when the scene will air while also refraining from adding any context to the image. Reid's image is accompanied by a caption which reads: "Me with @lanceb.actor and Zoe Perry after shooting their last scene with just the two of them. These two always clowned around with each other and scenes with them were a delight. But this day was full of emotion as we all started working our way through the “lasts”: Last parents bedroom scene, last Meemaw scene, last dinner table scene, last backyard scene, last Sheldon/Missy scene, last Georgie/Mandy scene, etc"

As highlighted in director Reid's caption, the final season of Young Sheldon has proven to be an emotional one long before the series finale's arrival. The cast's emotional response to Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy's (Emily Osment) wedding, sought to drive home that point. However, as the show ends, it doesn't get less emotional as audiences might be in need of tissues when the show goes through with a foreshadowed death. According to established Big Bang Theory lore, Sheldon loses his father at age 14, just before leaving for CalTech. It is a scene that hasn't occurred yet, however, it is certainly going to be an emotional one.

One Spin-off Ends, Another Begins

When we finally bid farewell to Young Sheldon, we won't be saying goodbye to the entirety of the Cooper family. The previously announced and untitled Georgie and Mandy spin-off is now officially called Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The upcoming spin-off which will focus on the marital and parenting challenges faced by its leads will premiere in the fall as part of the 2024/2025 TV broadcast season at CBS. The series will bring a different experience to its stars and audiences alike while showcasing interesting developmental arcs for its characters.

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere on CBS this fall. Check out the set image above.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

