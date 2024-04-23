The Big Picture Emotional goodbyes as Young Sheldon wraps filming on its final season after captivating audiences for seven years.

Raegan Revord fondly reminisces on her time playing Missy, expressing gratitude for the cast, crew, and producers.

While Missy won't be part of the spinoff, Georgie and Mandy will continue the Cooper family legacy in a new show.

Six more episodes and it is curtains for Young Sheldon. After seven seasons and over 100 episodes, we say goodbye to the Coopers of Medford, Texas. The fan-favorite comedy series has wrapped filming on its final season recently, and the emotional goodbyes have begun to roll in. The show premiered in September 2017 as a prequel to the iconic show, The Big Bang Theory, and focused on the childhood of Sheldon Cooper. This meant a very young cast would take the lead, as Iain Armitage, only eight at the time took on the role of Sheldon. Raegan Revord, who plays Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, came aboard the show aged nine. Now, aged 16 and seven years down the line, the young actress looks back on what has been a thrilling ride with a bittersweet ending.

The Coopers of East Texas have become a family we have all come to love over the years onscreen. While the show could very easily have continued, the already established timeline from the flagship series means CBS have to conclude at this stage. Taking to her Instagram account, Revord shares a series of images looking back at her seven-year stint playing Missy on Young Sheldon. The photos included some old images from very early on in the show and more recent photos as the show comes to an end.

Attached is a caption from Revord emphasizing how much she has grown in the time period, and how grateful she is for the experience. The caption reads: "They say it takes a village to raise a child and I think I’ve had the most incredible village thanks to our cast, guest cast, crew, and producers. Thank you for making this a fun, safe, and loving place for a kid to grow up. This character, these people, and this show has changed my life ever. Thank you for the most amazing childhood and memories. (and thank you for loving me during my baby shark phase)."

Will Missy Return?

While Young Sheldon might be coming to an end, there is already a beaten pathway for the return of some members of the Cooper family with the announcement of the Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) spinoff. The show is set to feature how Georgie and Mandy handle the pressures of raising a family while chasing their separate careers. While Missy is arguably the best character of Young Sheldon in earlier seasons, there has been a shift in recent years with the build up of her older brother, Georgie. Currently, Missy will not be a part of the upcoming spinoff, as the actress revealed she has not been invited to partake in the project.

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. See the images above.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

