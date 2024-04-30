The Big Picture Jim Parsons returns as Sheldon Cooper in the Young Sheldon series finale after five years.

The finale will air on May 16 as a special double-episode event starting at 8 PM.

A new comedy series set in the same universe as Young Sheldon is in development, focusing on Georgie and Mandy.

Jim Parsons is back to play Sheldon Cooper after leaving the character behind nearly five years ago. Parsons and his The Big Bang Theory costar Mayim Bialik are set to reprise their roles for the series finale of the spin-off. A behind-the-scenes look courtesy of Ian Armitage on Instagram teases Parsons' return to Sheldon's antics as the two Sheldons look into their past and future to see what they looked or will look like. Parsons was the first actor to portray Sheldon Cooper, but Armitage was cast when the spin-off shifted focus to a young version of the character. Several other characters were also recast.

In the video, Armitage is on the Young Sheldon set and teases a new filter on Instagram. "Apparently, there's a new filter that shows you how you're gonna look like when you're older. I don't know how accurate it's going to be, so let me try it out," he says while appearing to operate a phone by taping the screen. The video transitions and shows Parson's face as he checks himself in the viewfinder. "I'm not sure about this. Oh, it changes your voice too, huh? I don't like it," Parsons says as he also taps on the phone's screen. The gag is that there's no filter. It's just a video of the actors on set during the filming of the final episodes of the season. Filming wrapped up several days ago.

The 'Young Sheldon' Series Finale Is Just Around the Corner

Young Sheldon wraps up after seven seasons and 141 episodes. CBS has a special finale planned for the show, as Parsons and Bialik reprise their roles to give the series a proper send-off. Details about the arcs are not yet available. The series finale will air on May 16 and is a special double-episode event beginning at 8 PM. The latest schedule change also sees another double episode airing in the episodes leading up to the series finale. Episodes 11 and 12 will air next week, starting from 8 PM.

As Young Sheldon bows out, CBS is developing another comedy series set in the same universe. It will follow Georgie and Mandy after the events of Young Sheldon as they try to raise a family while pursuing their careers. They already have one kid, and Georgie has joined the McAllister tire business, while Mandy is considering going back to being a weather girl once Ceecee is older. Production will begin this summer, and the show will premiere in the 2024/2025 television season.

Catch an all-new episode this Thursday at 8 PM on CBS. Stream past seasons on Paramount+. Check out the video above.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+