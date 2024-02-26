Young Sheldon might be coming to an end after its seventh and final season in 2024, but the coming-of-age sitcom, which serves as a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, still has a lot of story to tell before its final curtain call. Along with telling Sheldon Cooper’s backstory, the sitcom also sheds light on his family members, including his mother, father, MeeMaw, twin sister Missy, and older brother Georgie. In fact, there are plans to develop a spin-off series centered around Georgie, his girlfriend Mandy, and their baby, according to Variety.

Sheldon might have grown up before fans’ eyes through the series’ almost seven-year run. But the stories weren’t always centered around him. There are plenty of interesting side characters who add to the plot and humor, both with their interactions with Sheldon and their own unique storylines.

10 Billy Sparks

Sheldon's Bully/Friend

There’s something endearing about Billy Sparks, the Coopers’ neighbor who started as a bully and ended up a friend. In fact, as the series progressed, he developed a crush on Missy and became a sort of confidante for Sheldon. Billy isn’t the smartest kid, but he always means well.

He dealt with tough circumstances with his parent’s divorce along with rejection: he wasn’t the type of kid girls flock to, and while Missy let him down easily, he was clearly devastated that she wasn’t interested in being more than a friendly neighbor. What’s interesting when watching Billy’s interactions with Sheldon when they were younger is that the older Sheldon in The Big Bang Theorylikely embellished details, painting Billy as a mean bully when he was more like a harmless, dimwitted kid who actually wanted to spend time with him. Hilariously, it turns out, based on one episode, that it was Billy’s little sister Bobbi who was Sheldon’s real bully.

9 Sheryl Hutchins

The Librarian

Sheryl plays into the stereotype that librarians are strange, lonely ladies who live at home alone with their cats. She is frequently seen interacting with Sheldon as he visits the library to check out all types of books, and even eats lunch there with his best friend Tam. She’s the one who helps Sheldon through adapting to high school life at such a young age, even once giving him a book on how to make friends.

Despite being the stereotypical single cat lady, Sheryl clearly yearns for love and companionship. Fans are happy to see her when she finally gets together with the science teacher Hubert, even if they have to keep the relationship a secret. She’s sweet and kind, though also self-deprecating and sometimes impatient, as many people tend to be with Sheldon.

8 Brenda Sparks

The Cooper's Neighbor

Fans are polarized about neighbor Brenda. At first, she seems like no more than a harmless neighbor with whom George and Mary don’t quite get along nor share any interests but are cordial. She’s occasionally seen interacting with Mary, maybe even sharing a beer with one the funniest characters, MeeMaw.

There’s initial sympathy for Brenda when she gets divorced, but her budding friendship with George quickly becomes too close for comfort. It’s clear the two share a lot of common interests, meeting in secret in the shed to have conversations and drink beer, even sometimes enjoying nights out at the local bar. It appears no line is ever crossed with them. But older Sheldon’s implications that his father cheats makes fans wonder if it might be with her (or if he perhaps just assumed his father stepped out, once again embellishing details). Nonetheless, Brenda is a hard-nosed, tough woman who is the antithesis of Mary.

7 Tam

Sheldon's Best Friend

Tam was only around during Sheldon’s first formative years in high school. It’s revealed in The Big Bang Theory that Tam’s family moved away, which upset Sheldon so much, he never spoke to his once only friend again. Tam and Sheldon shared the same feeling of being an outsider. They had similar interests and intellect and spent every day having lunch together, sometimes even enjoying the odd playdate after school.

Tam had a bigger impact on Sheldon’s life than he is perhaps given credit for. Had Tam not been around, Sheldon would have had a much more difficult, lonelier time in high school. Sweet, kind, and empathetic, Tam was always there to lend an ear, provide advice, or even play with trains in Sheldon’s garage.

6 Pastor Rob

The Youth Pastor and Sunday School Teacher

Pastor Rob was a breath of fresh air for the church, getting kids interested in Sunday School for the first time. This is thanks to his charm, his unconventional teaching method, and his striking good looks that had girls like Missy swooning. In fact, his good looks even caught Mary’s attention, though she tried to hide her feelings and deny her attraction for some time.

While nothing ever happened between the two, it’s clear there was an emotional connection. Pastor Rob heard and understood Mary in a way George never did. His presence added an interesting dynamic to the show and made feelings about the blossoming George and Brenda friendship more complicated.

5 Pastor Jeff Hodgkins

The Church Pastor

Arguably one of the most changed characters, Pastor Jeff Hodgkins went from a man who married a woman he thought loved him who was just using him, to a lonely single man trying to find hope that he’d ever find love. When he met his wife, a police officer, and they had a baby together, fans couldn’t have been happier for him.

Pastor Jeff is staunchly religious, often frustrated at Sheldon’s constant questioning of his teachings. He’s also steadfast in his beliefs, even effectively blacklisting Mary from working with the church once he found out about Georgie’s unwed baby. But he’s always there to help the family, whether it’s talking Mary through troubles, challenging Sheldon (or dealing with Sheldon’s challenges), or simply giving everyone in the community hope and solace.

4 Coach Dale Ballard

Sporting Goods Store Owner and Missy's Baseball Coach

The longest running beau for the witty and sharp-tongued MeeMaw, Coach Dale Ballard, appears to have been an important part of her life. It’s a wonder Sheldon never mentions him to his friends when he’s older, which suggests Coach Dale wasn’t around for the long haul. Nonetheless, beyond Dr. Sturgis, he’s the first person Connie has been serious with since her husband’s death.

He often says the wrong things, putting his foot in his mouth and getting in trouble with Connie. But she loves him and he helps ground her. If it was up to Connie, she would be wheeling and dealing everywhere. While Dale tries not to interfere with what she wants, his more laid-back style sometimes helps rein her in from going too far.

3 Dr. Grant Linkletter

Physics Director and Sheldon's Advisor

Dr. Linkletter’s relationship with Sheldon is one of the funniest on the show. Despite Sheldon often trying to interact with Dr. Linkletter, he can’t stand the young boy. The only time he shows any interest is when Sheldon can benefit him in some way, like when Sheldon came up with a way for the school to organize files using a computer system or had a breakthrough in research.

In the latest season, Sheldon calls Dr. Linkletter to chastise him for not teaching him content he would need to know in Germany. While angry at being woken up in the middle of the night, Dr. Linkletter giggles when he hears that people are calling Sheldon the equivalent of a dunce. He gets great pleasure when Sheldon is brought down a few pegs. The dynamic between the two is so fun because, since Sheldon doesn’t understand social cues, he often misses Dr. Linkletter’s under-handed comments about being annoyed by him.

2 June

Dale's Ex Wife

June is such a breath of fresh air when she walks into any room. Despite being Dale’s ex-wife, she somehow forges a close friendship with Connie. The two women spend time with one another chatting as if they were old friends, drinking and even partying in Vegas. They share a lot in common, an interesting fact, since Dale has been romantically involved with both of them.

Nonetheless, June has a friendly, calming vibe about her, so she never makes Connie feel uncomfortable. She’s the perfect friend for Connie at a time when she needs a close female bond. June also shows that even if a marriage breaks down, there’s no reason the two people can’t get along, or at least be cordial with one another and support each other and their new relationships.

1 Dr. John Sturgis

Sheldon's Pen Pal

Dr. John Sturgis hasn’t appeared on the show in some time, but he is among the best and most likable characters. He is what people can envision Sheldon being like in 50 years, socially awkward and fiercely smart. It’s for this reason, in fact, that Connie might have found him endearing: he reminded her of her grandson. Dr. Sturgis became a friend to Sheldon at a time when he desperately needed someone who was on the same intellectual wavelength as him.

A friend and mentor, Dr. Sturgis also became friends with the entire family, particularly once he started dating Connie. He was the person Sheldon could call when he needed advice from someone he respected and looked up to. His bubbly personality and intellectual dialogue with Sheldon was a highlight of the seasons in which he appeared. He’s the character fans of The Big Bang Theory wished they had heard more about from the adult Sheldon.

