The Big Picture After Young Sheldon ended, Georgie and Mandy will take center stage in the expansion series, dealing with family drama and new challenges.

Expect to see familiar faces from Young Sheldon in the new series, along with hints of rebellious behavior from Missy and Georgie's struggles.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will have a different feel from Young Sheldon, opting for a multi-camera sitcom format with a studio audience.

While he was a darling (sometimes) onscreen, the age of Sheldon Lee Cooper has come to an end. However, thanks to the efforts of the Nobel Laureate, there is more to come from the world of The Big Bang Theory. In the aftermath of Young Sheldon wrapping up its seven-season run, and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) headed to college in Pasadena, our attention remains back home in Medford, Texas. While Sheldon might be away, the Cooper story will continue with the expansion series, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, where Georgie has to figure out how to be a dad and a husband to Baby Cece and his wife, Mandy. Beyond fending for his new family, Montana Jordan's Georgie will equally have to step up as a father figure of sorts for the Coopers, in the aftermath of George's (Lance Barber) passing.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is set to return this fall, and alongside its lead characters, the new series will feature Raegan Revord’s Young Sheldon character Missy Cooper. Production on the series is ongoing, and this means we get to see videos and images of our beloved stars while on set. In a new TikTok video shared by Revord, we see the actress and her on-screen brother reunited on set. The pair seem to be having a splendid time together as they partake in the viral Mamushi dance challenge. The other Cooper kid, played by Armitage, cheers them on in the comments.

More Sibling Drama Inbound

The storyline for Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage will see the focus from the Cooper home to that of Georgie's in-laws, Jim and Audrey McAllister, played by Rachel Bay Jones, and Will Sasso. However, the Coopers will be present in some form throughout the series. The series premiere features Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper and Annie Potts as Meemaw, with Revord returning as MIssy in the second episode. Missy's role was initially believed to be a limited one, but with Georgie's personal arc involving keeping an eye on her, the character is set to enjoy an expanded role in the new series. Executive producer Steve Holland teased the pair's relationship going forward, saying:

“We’re going to see a slightly different Missy. She’s gone through the loss of her dad, and she’s acting out. She’s [becoming] rebellious. (Georgie) He’s trying to balance being a husband and a father and also being a caretaker to his sister, who’s having some struggles.”

While the upcoming series will feature similar faces and some new ones as well, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage will be different from what audiences of Young Sheldon were used to. The new series has ditched the single-camera filming used by its predecessor and will feature a multi-camera sitcom shot with a studio audience. Beyond that, we will see a different Mandy in the new series, with star Emily Osment teasing that her character will not be content with just being a stay-at-home mom.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres on October 17 on CBS, stay tuned at Collider for updates.

