The Cooper family story continues this fall with Georgie and Mandy's story. Picking up a short while after the events of the Young Sheldon series finale, the new show chronicles Georgie and Mandy starting their family amid several challenges. First-look images of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage courtesy of Entertainment Weekly tease a continuation of something familiar but in a different setting. Georgie moves in with his in-laws, wife, and young daughter. What could go wrong?

The first image features Georgie holding Cece in a carrier while Mandy is reaching out to offer him support. They have a funny look on their faces, which can be because the series features a new filming format, and they must get the laughs. It can also be a metaphor for their chaotic life as they try to balance raising a young family while having absolutely no idea what they are doing. Another image shows them in the bedroom, deep in conversation; given their situation, there is a lot to discuss.

With George Sr. gone, Georgie is in a peculiar place as he can't rely on his dad's wisdom and counsel in times of trouble. The upside to having a father-in-law like Jim is that he offers sound advice. Another image shows Georgie beginning his car tire business under the apprenticeship of his father-in-law. Jim will be interested in seeing Georgie succeed because he's married to Jim's daughter. It will also create a peculiar situation, which is great for comedy. Georgie and Mandy will need to rely on each other, and one image shows them in a sweet embrace as they gaze into each other's eyes lovingly.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Is Not Happily Ever After

Some things from Young Sheldon will carry over into the sequel, chief among them George's death. The unfortunate event left Georgie as the eldest male member of the family. In a patriarchal society like one from late 20th century rural America, a lot of responsibilities fall on Georgie automatically. He will need to care for his entire family, Mary and Missy included. His life and marriage won't be without challenges. Living with Audrey will be tough since she doesn't sugarcoat her words. One image features him and his in-laws at breakfast, with Georgie and Audrey looking at each other squarely. Knowing Audrey, this is not a "Did you sleep well last night?" conversation.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage stars Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper, Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister, Will Sasso as Jim McAllister, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey McAllister, Dougie Baldwin as Connor McAllister, and Jessie Prez as Ruben. Connor is Mandy's brother, while Ruben is Will's employee.

The series premieres on CBS on October 17. Catch up with Young Sheldon on Netflix.

