Come the fall, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere on CBS on October 17 as the new spinoff of Young Sheldon seeks to keep the Coopers — and McAllisters — on screen a while longer, much to our collective delight. While Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has moved away to California, the rest of his family will be trying to pick themselves up in the aftermath of George Snr.'s (Lance Barber) passing. Much of that responsibility will fall on the shoulders of a young Georgie (Montana Jordan) even as he raises his young family alongside his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment). The upcoming series has been met with some skepticism of late, but Young Sheldon director Alex Reid has issued a vote of confidence for the new show.

By the time Young Sheldon ended after seven seasons, the show remained hugely popular with audiences, with some, including series star, Annie Potts, openly questioning the decision. Taking to his official Instagram page, Reid teased an upcoming collaboration with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and hyped the new dramedy as being a worthy replacement for Young Sheldon. Accompanied by an image of a shadowy figure entering a light-filled room is a caption from Reid that reads, "From the set while I was shooting something special for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the new spinoff from @youngsheldoncbs. More to be revealed later. Btw, the spinoff is seriously great. Funny but still with a ton of heart. If you miss Young Sheldon, don’t be sad; this show is here for you." Replying in the comments is Melissa Peterman, who played Brenda Sparks in Young Sheldon, echoes Reid's sentitments saying, "Gorgeous shot. And the show is wonderful. I can't wait to watch!"

The main cast for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been laid out with Jordan and Osment reprising their roles as the show's leading characters. Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones are returning from Young Sheldon to reprise their roles as Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister. New series regulars will include Dougie Baldwin as Mandy's brother, Connor, and Jessie Prez as Ruben, an employee of Jim's tire shop. Young Sheldon mainstays, including Zoe Perry as Mary and Annie Potts as Meemaw will make special guest appearances early on in the series. Raegan Revord is set to return as Missy in what looks to be an expanded role due to Georgie's personal arc.

Another Adventure Awaits In Texas

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is set to be a different sort of series to Young Sheldon. It will be the first series in The Big Bang Theory universe which isn't entirely Sheldon-centric and might provide a pathway to expanding the series even more. The new series is also set to employ a multi-camera sitcom shot in front of a studio audience. Series lead, Osment, has also previously hinted at a desire for original series star, Jerry O'Connell, who played the older version of Georgie Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, to come back in some capacity.

"I run into Jerry O'Connell so much in my neighborhood, who of course plays older Georgie, and I'm trying to figure out how to get him back on in some way. Maybe he'll be the narrator. I actually have not read anything yet but we're starting fairly soon and we're still in the process of pre-production."

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere on October 17 on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show.

