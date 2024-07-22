The Big Picture Young Sheldon's sequel series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, premieres soon on CBS, focusing on new family dynamics.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is set to premiere later this year as part of the 2024/2025 television schedule for CBS. The Young Sheldon sequel series is set to soothe our grieving hearts in the aftermath of Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) journey ending on screen as he moves to Pasadena, California to pursue his dream of a Nobel Prize in Physics. The new show will shift from Sheldon and focus on the union between Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they navigate their fairly new marriage and the responsibilities that come with raising a family. Production has begun on the show, and the official Young Sheldon Instagram account has shared a new image of the McAllisters — Mandy's family and Georgie's in-laws.

While the story of the Coopers and Sheldon as a collective might have ended. They live on through Georgie and his new family and in-laws. The newly released image shows Osment's Mandy joined by her parents, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey McAllister (Rachel Bay Jones) for a smile-filled, heartwarming photo. The image is captioned, "We can’t wait to have the McAllisters back on our screens this fall!" We certainly can't! Sasso and Jones were among the first to be delegated as series regulars after the new show's leads.

As production continues to progress on the new series, its cast also grows in equal measure. Recently, it was announced that the show would be recasting Connor McAllister, Mandy's brother, with Dougie Baldwin taking on the role. Baldwin replaces Joe Apollonio who appeared in the role in Young Sheldon Season 6. Griselda's Jessie Prez comes aboard to star as Ruben, a long-term employee at the McAllister family's tire store. While new characters mean interesting new personalities. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will still feature a bit of the Cooper family magic as Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and Zoe Perry will make guest appearances in the upcoming series.

Did 'Young Sheldon' End Prematurely?

The decision to end Young Sheldon with a seventh season was not one that went down easily with audiences and cast members. Potts, who portrays the adorable role of Meemaw to the Cooper kids, was pretty vocal in her criticism of the decision, saying, "Such a stupid business move. [...] This one was especially hard because I was completely unprepared." Much of the actress' frustration stems from the fact that after Young Sheldon premiered in 2017, the show gradually diversified its storytelling away from solely Sheldon's arc, incorporating other members of his family and making them prominent. This suggests that the show could have, perhaps, stretched the story out a bit more than it did.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere on October 17 on CBS. Check out the image above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show.

