Georgie will be a busy man when he begins his married life in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. He is the head of a young family that can barely meet their basic needs, so he moves in with his in-laws. The move becomes a disaster when his mother-in-law decides he's not intelligent enough to warrant her respect. That aside, Georgie has just lost his father, who died in Young Sheldon. George Snr's death left Georgie as the head of the family, heaping more responsibilities. Viewers will meet Georgie's sister, Missy, in the second episode of the new series. In "Some New York Nonsense," Georgie barely stays afloat when Missy gets into trouble at school, per the official logline below.

"Georgie struggles to balance life, work and family; Mandy worries for Georgie’s wellbeing; and Missy gets into trouble at school,"

Georgie's Troubles Increase In 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'