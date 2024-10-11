Every show has its own villain, and some are worse than others. Audrey McAllister (Rachel Bay Jones) is seemingly the villain of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, aiming to ruin the mental health of those around her whenever she can. When the Young Sheldon sequel debuts, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) have moved in with Mandy's parents, and Audrey does not like it. It was teased in Young Sheldon that she thinks Georgie is stupid and uninspired, thoughts she doesn't hide when Georgie begins living with them. CBS released sneak peeks from next week's series premiere that tease Audrey's convictions about Georgie and what that means for him.

When the first clip from "The 6:10 to Lubbock" begins, Mandy knocks on her mother's home office and checks if she is busy as there is a conversation they must have. "Just sending the US government more of our hard-earned money to piss away," Audrey responds. It's good to know she despises more than one entity. The problem is that the US government doesn't care. Mandy wants to apologize for something she said earlier, an apology Audrey readily accepts. "And I am so glad that you and Cece are here," she adds. "And..." Mandy urges her on. "Georgie," Audrey flatly says, revealing her disdain for Mandy's husband.

Audrey Really Dislikes Georgie in 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage'

Mandy invites Audrey to Cece's doctor's appointment to mark the beginning of their grudge-free relationship. Audrey says they should also ask the doctor why Cece is not talking yet. Mandy reminds her that Cece is still a baby. "It's just you were an early talker, and so was your brother. I don't know about Georgie," Audrey strikes at Georgie again. Mandy spends the next few minutes defending Georgie's actions to prove he's not stupid. The conversation that was supposed to be nice ends with a furious Mandy storming out.

The second clip shows the effects Audrey's ridicule of Georgie has on him. Georgie talks to Jim (Will Sasso) at the tire shop, where he comes to see if he was fired following an altercation with Audrey. He reveals that he, Mandy, and Cece moved out of the McAllister home. Jim notices Georgie always looks at the positive, even in the worst circumstances. The two men have a heart-to-heart as Georgie brings up being called dumb by Audrey, and Jim attempts to explain. "It don't hurt my feelings. With a brother like Sheldon, I've been the dumb one my entire life," Georgie says. "I like it when people underestimate me. Gives me an edge," Georgie spins something negative again. "You are really something," Jim says. "Yes, sir, I am!" Georgie strikes again.

Catch the series premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS on Thursday, October 17. Watch the sneak peeks above.

