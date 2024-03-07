The Big Picture CBS expands on Sheldon Cooper's family with new spin-off, excluding Missy from Georgie and Mandy's parenting series.

Second show spawned from The Big Bang Theory, focusing on Cooper family with fewer familiar characters, as Young Sheldon wraps up.

Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Steven Molaro producing new series. Young Sheldon finale on May 16, past seasons streaming on Paramount+.

CBS has decided to expand further on the family and stories linked to the world's most brilliant mind, the brain of Sheldon Lee Cooper. The network would be ending its seven-season run of Young Sheldon, the series which tells the story of a younger version of Sheldon (Iain Armitage) on his way to becoming a world renowned physicist at Caltech. CBS had officially announced that a spin-off series centered on the parenting experiences of Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) is coming. While it is good to know that the Coopers will keep us in Texas for the 2024/2025 broadcast season, Young Sheldon star, Raegan Revord reveals that Missy won't be in Georgie and Mandy's spinoff.

When the Georgie and Mandy show arrives, it will be the second show birthed from the mothership series, the fan favorite The Big Bang Theory. The show will ultimately be an extension of the Cooper family's story, albeit with fewer familiar characters. Throughout Young Sheldon's run, Revord's Missy played a pivotal role in the series, starring as Sheldon's twin sister, who approaches life from a very different point of view than the boy genius. However, in the aftermath of the new spin-off's official announcement, Revord explains why Missy will be missing from the show. Responding to co-star Jordan's Instagram post celebrating the announcement, the actress reveals she wasn't invited to take part in the new installment. Revord does, however, wish her on-screen big brother all the best, saying "I'll be cheering for Montana though."

As Young Sheldon wraps up with a shorter final season, everything is changing for the Coopers. Summer in Deutschland is over, and while Mary (Zoe Perry) and Sheldon are set to come home to Texas, things aren't as they were. While Georgie and Mandy begin to learn the ropes of raising a young family, the final season will feature the passing of family patriarch, George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber). Should Revord fail to return for the new series, it could mean both Missy and Sheldon will be missing from the new series - as Sheldon heads to Caltech to further his studies.

The 'Big Bang Theory' Universe Continues to Expand

Close

As far as the expansion of The Big Bang Theory lore goes, it has been a masterclass in creative writing by the original creators. Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland and Steven Molaro are returning to produce the new series, this is after the trio served as executive producers for Young Sheldon. Lorre will be extending his relationship with the network going all the way to the start of the original show. Young Sheldon has turned out to be a fan-favorite show, a feat which seemed daunting at the onset. As part of a farewell package for Young Sheldon, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their The Big Bang Theory roles in the series finale come May. The legacy of the original show continues to grow as a third spin-off is in development at Max.

The Young Sheldon series finale airs May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Young Sheldon 8 10

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Seasons 7

Watch on Paramount+