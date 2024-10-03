Only a few days remain until Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS and this BTS photo is a reminder of who helped this very young family before the spin-off begins. Annie Potts, the actress who played Meemaw (Connie Tucker) in the previous Big Bang Theory spin-off, shared a behind-the-scenes Cooper family photo, giving fans a small taste of a small family reunion that's bound to happen in the upcoming series.

In Potts' latest Instagram post, it featured the matriarchs of the Cooper family, as well as Georgie (Montana Jordan). They include Meemaw, Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry), and the show's upcoming leading lady, Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment). It was reported recently that there would be a Cooper family reunion in one of the show's episodes, where both the Coopers and McAllister would be under one roof for Thanksgiving. And based on the events that happened in Young Sheldon, it's very likely that chaos and antics will ensue.

While Georgie & Mandy will focus on the McAllister side of the extended Cooper family tree, the Coopers are said to have guest appearances in this new series. It was reported that fans could see more of Georgie's sister, Missy Cooper, as Raegan Revord's role has been expanded. Unfortunately, it's very likely that a young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) may not appear in the show.

When Does 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Take Place?

It's no secret that the events of Young Sheldon and George & Mandy take place in the past, years before Sheldon and Leonard became roommates in The Big Bang Theory. The series finale of Young Sheldon featured the funeral of George Cooper Senior and has already established that Georgie picked up the pieces while the family was in shambles, proving that he's ready to become the man of the house.

Jordan has revealed that this spin-off show will take place two months after the events of the funeral. Both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon showed how the passing of the Cooper patriarch affected the rest of the family, in terms of personality and dynamics. So it's safe to assume that the show will feature some of these changes once these characters return to the screen once more.

The first episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will air on CBS on October 17. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.