The Big Picture Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage brings familiar faces and a new family dynamic to CBS viewers this fall.

Mary and Meemaw will make appearances, while Georgie and Mandy adjust to living with the McAllisters on the Young Sheldon spin-off.

Changes in cast and filming format for the new series promise a fresh take on the Cooper family story with potential for surprise guests.

All hopes of remaining in Medford, Texas with the Coopers and their in-laws, the McAllisters, now rest on the upcoming expansion series to The Big Bang Theory franchise, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. With the arguably premature ending of Young Sheldon, given its impressive popularity, much of the Cooper household will be off-screen during the 2024/2025 TV schedule for CBS. However, with the new series centered on Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy's (Emily Osment) new family and marriage, there might be hope for an occasional appearance. Filming on the expansion series commenced this month, and with it has come a flurry of behind-the-scenes imagery of some of our favorite stars. One face missing from those images waws Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper....but not anymore.

A new image shared by Osment on social media has revealed our first look at Perry's return as Mary in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. For the photo, everyone was dressed up in familiar attire. The image captures Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage's leading characters in Osment and Jordan, alongside Perry, who spots familiar clothing as the Cooper family matriarch. Annie Potts, who stars as Meemaw, also makes an appearance. The Coopers will be replaced by the McAllisters as the resident family in the new show. Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones will be reprising their roles as Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, as Georgie and Mandy begin living with them.

Despite the change, some members of the Cooper family are still set to return. The aforementioned Mary and Meemaw will make appearances in the series pilot episode on October 17. Georgie's little sister and Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord) will make a guest appearance in the show's second episode a week later. With the omission of some of Young Sheldon's series regulars in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, the expansion series has added Dougie Baldwin as Connor McAllister, Mandy's brother, and Jessie Prez as Ruben, a long-term employee at the McAllister tire store, as recurring stars.

Image via Emily Osment on Instagram

When Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage finally makes landfall later this year, it will be different from what we are accustomed to with Young Sheldon. Besides the changes to its recurring cast, the new series will also explore a new filming format. Rather than employ a multi-cam format, the expansion will take on a single-cam format with a studio audience. Among the other changes we expect in the series, Osment has plans of her own to, perhaps, bring onboard Big Bang Theory alum, Jerry O'Connell, in some capacity. Her comments on O'Connell and the new series read:

"I run into Jerry O'Connell so much in my neighborhood, who of course plays older Georgie, and I'm trying to figure out how to get him back on in some way. Maybe he'll be the narrator. I actually have not read anything yet but we're starting fairly soon and we're still in the process of pre-production."

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere on October 17 on CBS. Check out the image above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS Expand

