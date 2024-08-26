After a 12 season run that consisted of nearly 280 episodes, The Big Bang Theory came to an end in May 2019. However, before the iconic show's end, a prequel series, Young Sheldon, was already running, and continued the journey thereafter. After an entertaining seven-season run of its own, Young Sheldon would eventually come to an end with an emotional series finale. However, just like with its predecessor, Young Sheldon has another show to continue its legacy, with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Beyond the iconic character of a young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), Young Sheldon offered several lovely and engaging characters, including that of his twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord). With Sheldon written out for now per Big Bang Theory canon, it was confirmed that his twin would return as part of the new spinoff.

Now, in a new set image shared by co-star Will Sasso, who plays Jim McAllister, Mandy's dad, we see Missy visit a place we have never seen her before. With the show transitioning from being hyper focused on the Cooper family to Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment). We will see more of the McAllisters, Georgie's in-laws and where his young family currently resides. In the image, Revord's Missy is seen rehearsing her part on the side of the set of the McAllister home.

While Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage moves slightly away from the core of the Cooper family, some of its members will be returning. Annie Potts and Zoe Perry would make minor appearances, reprising their roles as Meemaw and Mary Cooper, with Revord returning in the second episode. Revord's return was initially believed to be a limited one, but the nature of Georgie's character arc points towards that role being expanded as Georgie seeks to serve as a father figure for his teenage sister in light of their father's passing. “We’re going to see a slightly different Missy," executive producer Steve Holland teased regarding the pair going forward. "She’s gone through the loss of her dad, and she’s acting out. She’s [becoming] rebellious. (Georgie) He’s trying to balance being a husband and a father and also being a caretaker to his sister, who’s having some struggles.”

The McAllisters Take The Lead

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will pick up two months after the series finale events of Young Sheldon. With Georgie now living with the McAllisters, his relationship with his mother-in-law will be one to keep a close eye on. Rachel Bay Jones will continue to play Audrey McAllister, even as the new series brings onboard Dougie Baldwin to replace Joe Apollonio as Connor McAllister, Mandy's brother. Georgie's relationship with Mandy's family will likely be a key feature of the coming series.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres on October 17 on CBS. Stay tuned at Collider for updates.

Young Sheldon This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7

