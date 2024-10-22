The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage series premiere episode brought back characters from Young Sheldon as Mary and Meemaw visited the young family. They will return with even more Cooper family members and friends in Episode 5, whose title "Thanksgiving" teases what brings them together. TV Line unveiled new images from the episode that show the Coopers and McAllisters in celebration as they spend a meaningful day together.

One image features Georgie and Missy, who appear amused by something that has happened off the shot. This won't be Missy's first appearance on the show since she's set to debut in Episode 2, airing on Thursday, October 24. It seems that Georgie and Missy will have worked out the school troubles, and Thanksgiving promises to go on without a hitch. Another image features Meemaw and her boyfriend, Dale, arriving at the McAllister home. Meemaw is elated to reunite with Ceecee as she takes the baby before sitting or setting anything down. The images tease a happy occasion for both families as they share traditions and make new ones.

Why Sheldon Won't Be In the Thanksgiving Episode

Almost everyone is present at Thanksgiving except Sheldon, who moved to California at the end of Young Sheldon. Executive producer Steve Holland previously talked to TV Line about Sheldon's absence from the episode or any other appearance. He reiterated the importance of giving the sequel its own identity and not upsetting the universe's canon. According to The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon has never been home much since he left Texas. Holland previewed the two main reasons Sheldon won't appear, saying,

"Sheldon is in California now, so if Sheldon is coming into the story, there has to be a bigger reason for it. If we can find a story where he is used to inform our characters, then that’s great. But we also know from Big Bang, in that [Season 11] discussion with Adult Georgie, that Sheldon didn’t come home a lot. He left and didn’t come [back] much, and Georgie was left to pick up the brunt of the family baggage.”

In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 2, "Some New York Nonsense," "Georgie struggles to balance life, work, and family; Mandy worries for Georgie’s wellbeing; and Missy (Raegan Revord) gets into trouble at school," the official logline reads. Catch "Some New York Nonsense" on CBS this Thursday at 8 pm.

"Thanksgiving" doesn't have an airdate yet, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. You can stream the show on Paramount+.

