Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, a spin-off of Young Sheldon, will premiere on CBS this fall.

The series finale of Young Sheldon airs May 16.

The Big Bang Theory is an iconic sitcom which thrilled us with iconic characters like Jim Parsons' Sheldon Coooper and Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstader. After a twelve season run spanning nearly 300 episodes, the show came to and end. The universe would go on to expand with the much beloved prequel, Young Sheldon, following the childhod adventures of the boy genius, Sheldon, with Iain Armitage portraying the character brilliantly. Now with the series drawing to a close, the Georgie and Mandy spinoff is foremost on our minds, and as we look ahead to its arrival in the fall, CBS has released the spinoff's first trailer.

The trailer begins with a sit down between the upcoming series' leading lights in Emily Osment and Montana Jordan. Playing Mandy and Georgie respectively, the pair reveal their excitement at continuing the journey begun in Young Sheldon before the clip cuts to the characters seemingly celebrating a car purchase. Osment's suggests its going to be "really fun" to which Jordan's Georgie quips, "Georgie and Mandy Cooper. I'd go to barbecue at their house." I sure would.

Just like with Young Sheldon, the upcoming spinoff, titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, will see Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland will serve as executive producers of the series. While we are certain of Sheldon's whereabouts with his move to CalTech imminent, the level of involvement for the rest of the Coopers remains unknown. George Cooper Snr. (Lance Barber) is expected to have passed away by the time the show gets up and running, while Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord) has, in the meantime at least, been ruled out of the show.

What to Expect From 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'

With the end of Young Sheldon and the arrival of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, there are a number of changes to be expected going forward. Filming on the series is billed to commence in the summer and production will feature a multi-camera sitcom shot in front of a studio audience as opposed to Young Sheldon's single camera style. Osment describes it as "just a completely different experience, just a completely different form of comedy." The coming series will also feature an evolution for Osment's Mandy. While the series focus on how the pair navigate their marital union, Osment had previously revealed that Mandy will not be content with being a stay-at-home mom. “It's hinted in the marriage episode that [Mandy] wants to go back to school, that she maybe wants to have a career, that she doesn't want to just be a stay-at-home mom, which is how I feel,” Osment had revealed previously. “I think that's such a tremendous thing for mothers to also be working, and I can't wait to see what they do with that."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere on CBS this fall. The Young Sheldon series finale airs May 16, with past seasons streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the trailer below:

