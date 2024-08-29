When the television season returns later this fall, there will be no Young Sheldon on the roster. However, while CBS has said goodbye to the boy genius, at least for the time being, the rest of his family are sure to keep us duly entertained. Come October 17, a brand-new series will emerge with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. With Sheldon Cooper missing from the new show, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) will take over the story as the pair navigate the challenges of their first marriage as well as raising a young child. Georgie will not be the only Cooper kid to return in the new series, as Missy is set to appear as well. Reagan Revord will reprise her role in the show's second episode and recent set images and videos have sought to document her return.

In a recently released Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage video, Revord can be seen discussing potential questions fans might have about Missy's movements post Young Sheldon. In the clip shared on Young Sheldon's official TikTok account, Revord revealed to fans she'd be filming in the Cooper family home with the set rebuilt for the production of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. While it will be great to see Missy return to a familiar location, the character will also explore new places, as previous set images have seen the character across town at the home of Georgie's in-laws, the McAllisters.

We Still Have A Couple Cooper Kids

Revord's journey since the final season of Young Sheldon into Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has not been entirely straightforward. Initially, the actress wasn't attached to appear in the upcoming series, but that quickly changed as production on the series kicked off in July, although her role was believed to be limited. However, that in itself has equally morphed, with Missy set to play a more prominent role in the new series due to the character's relationship with her elder brother. As part of Georgie's personal arc, “We’re going to see a slightly different Missy," executive producer Steve Holland teased regarding the sibling's connection looking ahead. "She’s gone through the loss of her dad, and she’s acting out. She’s [becoming] rebellious. (Georgie) He’s trying to balance being a husband and a father and also being a caretaker to his sister, who’s having some struggles.”

While the other Cooper kids are set to feature in various capacities in the new series, Iain Armitage's Sheldon Cooper will not be involved. When Young Sheldon first arrived in 2017, Armitage's Sheldon was the main attraction, but as established lore, has since seen him relocate to Pasadena, California. The new story set in Medford no longer includes him. Equally, executive producer Steve Molaro revealed in a previous interview, yet another Sheldon-led series wasn't a prospect that excited them.

"And a show called Young Sheldon, where he's in California now and everyone picking up the pieces of the loss of George...It wasn't something we felt like we could just jump in or overflowing with ideas we were excited about. I would not have been comfortable digging in on Sheldon at CalTech. Now it's really trying to be a weird pre-Big Bang. That doesn't get me excited. Like, there's the cafeteria set, but he hasn't met Leonard yet. I don't know. Weird."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres on October 17 on CBS, stay tuned at Collider for updates. See Missy's video here.

