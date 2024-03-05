The Big Picture CBS greenlights Young Sheldon spinoff focused on Georgie & Mandy, expanding the Cooper family universe.

Plot details are secret, but project delves into parenting challenges; Mary & George Sr. must support.

Producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Steven Molaro return, ensuring Cooper family is in capable hands.

The Young Sheldon spinoff centered around Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) is officially a go at CBS, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It had been previously reported that the network had ordered a pilot that focused on Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) brother and the life he builds with his new family, but CBS is ready to develop the concept into a full season. After years of the character being shown as merely a part of the Cooper family, Georgie will take the lead in the new project, which is currently untitled. As Mandy and Sheldon's brother discover the challenges of parenting, the Cooper family will stay on television for a little longer.

Plot details surrounding the project are currently being kept under wraps, but Young Sheldon made a very good job of slowly leading the characters in this direction. When Georgie and Mandy began to date, the boy's parents didn't approve of their relationship due to the age gap between them. And when it turned out that the couple was expecting a baby, things got more complicated for the entire family. But even Mary (Zoe Perry) and George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) will have to be supportive when it comes to the birth of the youngest member of the family.

Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland and Steven Molaro are coming back to produce the new series, after serving as executive producers for Young Sheldon. The upcoming show will mark a new chapter for the long working relationship between Lorre and the network, dating back to when Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer starred in Two and a Half Men. The return of the producers could only mean that the Cooper family is in good hands, considering how successful Young Sheldon became with Lorre, Holland and Molaro working behind the scenes.

It All Started With a Big Bang

Close

The new series centered around Georgie and Mandy continues to expand the universe that began with The Big Bang Theory. Before this version of the Cooper family was even introduced, an adult Sheldon was portrayed by Jim Parsons. Across the years, the older version of the character dropped hints about his childhood, setting the stage for events and relationships explored in Young Sheldon. More than fifteen years after The Big Bang Theory premiered on television, the legacy of the comedy remains stronger than ever, with now two spinoffs directly tied to it. A third spinoff is also in development at Max, but details about that project are still kept under wraps.