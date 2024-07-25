The Big Picture The Big Bang Theory franchise expands with upcoming sequel, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, focusing on Sheldon's brother, Georgie.

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage won't return for the new series, showing support for Montana Jordan and Emily Osment's roles.

Despite no Sheldon return, other Cooper family members will make guest appearances in the new show premiering on October 17.

The Big Bang Theory universe would not exist without the hearty contribution of one brilliant genius from Medford, Texas named Sheldon Cooper. While Jim Parsons embodied the character impeccably over multiple seasons of the flagship series. The baton soon passed to a young Iain Armitage as the childhood days of Sheldon Cooper were brought to life in Young Sheldon. The series has now ended, but the Big Bang Theory is set for a further expansion with the upcoming sequel, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The new sequel will shift focus away from Shelly to his elder brother, Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) who has only recently tied the knot and is working on how to raise a family alongside his spouse, Mandy (Emily Osment).

The franchise has thrived with Sheldon as its main attraction, but for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, that won't be the case as the character won't be returning. With this change, this means that Armitage, who plays the character, won't be returning, and the actor seems totally fine with the decision. Speaking with ET, Armitage reveals that he is nothing but supportive of the new series despite there being no confirmed return for the boy (now teenage) genius. Armitage's comments on the state of affairs reads:

"Always. They are incredible. At the end of the day, Montana is such a good guy — I love him to death. As you got to see, polite as heck. He's awesome. And then miss Emily Osment, so talented, gorgeous, amazing, incredible, smart, wonderful. I cannot wait to see what they do on their show. They don't even need me stepping in and intruding. I can't wait to see what they do. But I would love to step in for an episode."

While Armitage's Sheldon might not be returning, - at least for now - Jordan's Georgie will not be the only Cooper returning on the new show. When Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage finally premieres, other members of the Cooper family will join the party, including Annie Potts as Meemaw, Raegan Revord as Missy, and Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper. The trio will make guest appearances in the first couple of episodes of the new series.

Sheldon Takes A Backseat...For Now

When Young Sheldon ended, the reaction from audiences was by no means pleasant, as the show remained very popular. The writers decided to stick to The Big Bang Theory's established timeline as Sheldon's childhood came to an end. Before the decision to expand the franchise via Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, there existed the option for yet another Sheldon-led series. Perhaps a series following the boy genius' early years at Cal-Tech. Executive producer Steve Molaro in a previous interview, revealed it was a prospect that simply didn't excite his creative mind.

"And a show called Young Sheldon, where he's in California now and everyone picking up the pieces of the loss of George...It wasn't something we felt like we could just jump in or overflowing with ideas we were excited about. I would not have been comfortable digging in on Sheldon at CalTech. Now it's really trying to be a weird pre-Big Bang. That doesn't get me excited. Like, there's the cafeteria set, but he hasn't met Leonard yet. I don't know. Weird."

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere on October 17 on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show.

