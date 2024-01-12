The Big Picture CBS is developing a Young Sheldon spinoff centered around Georgie and Mandy, who will face the challenges of parenthood.

The spinoff will be a multi-camera comedy, just like The Big Bang Theory, and will be written by the same executive producers as Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon is set to end with its upcoming seventh season, and the network has confirmed a special one-hour finale on May 16.

CBS isn't done with the Cooper family just yet, with the network nearing a deal to produce a Young Sheldon spinoff centered around Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment), according to Variety. The characters will go up against the challenges of parenthood, after she was revealed to be pregnant during the fifth season of the successful comedy. During the sixth installment of Young Sheldon, the couple agreed to get married, after deciding to name their son Constance, due to their deep love for Georgie's grandmother, Meemaw (Annie Potts).

Mandy and Georgie's relationship wasn't approved by the boys' parents at first due to their strong religious beliefs, added to the large age gap between the couple. But after it was revealed that Mandy was pregnant, George (Lance Barber) and Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) had to deal with the fact that they would become grandparents in their own way. It's currently unknown if any other cast members from Young Sheldon will return in the upcoming spinoff, and it remains to be seen if the network will actually move forward with the development of the series.

Young Sheldon presented Iain Armitage as a younger version of the lead portrayed by Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory, establishing how his youth turned Sheldon Cooper into the curious scientist from Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre's blockbuster sitcom. Since Cooper grew up with very particular social skills, he was very attached to his family during his youth, allowing viewers to learn more about his siblings, including Georgie. Unfortunately for Sheldon's brother, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon's timeline has already established that Georgie has lived through two failed marriages by the time he's an adult.

The Coopers Are Going Back to Their Roots

Close

The upcoming spinoff centered around Georgie and Mandy will be written by Lorre, Steve Holland and Steven Molaro, after serving as executive producers in Young Sheldon. The show is currently being planned as a multi-camera comedy, just like The Big Bang Theory was. By comparison, Young Sheldon has been a single-camera production since it premiered in 2017. Young Sheldon is set to come to an end with its upcoming seventh season, and the network has already established that its special one-hour finale will air on May 16. Hopefully, Georgie and Mandy will be able to continue the legacy that began with The Big Bang Theory.