The Big Picture Young Sheldon, the popular comedy drama series, will be ending with its seventh season which will consist of 14 episodes, premiering on February 15, 2024.

The show will have a one-hour long series finale on May 16, and prior to the final season, the first five seasons of Young Sheldon will be available on Netflix in the United States starting from November 24.

Young Sheldon has been praised as a comedic gem and the addition of Netflix as a streaming platform is expected to attract an even bigger audience before its final season. The show centers around Sheldon Cooper, a child prodigy with exceptional scientific abilities, and his unique bond with his Meemaw.

The ability to mix science and humor is a mix very few can accomplish. None does it better than young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Armitage leads the CBS comedy drama Young Sheldon, which will be ending with its upcoming seventh season despite its uncontested popularity. Ahead of its final season, it has been revealed that Young Sheldon will be available on another streaming platform as the Coopers prepare to bid their farewells.

The final chapter of The Big Bang Theory spinoff series will consist of 14 episodes, the shortest of prior seasons. Season 7 will premiere on February 15, 2024, and conclude with an hour-long series finale on May 16. For those who want to catch up with prior episodes, your options have increased as Warner Bros. has agreed a new licensing deal with streaming giant Netflix in the United States for the first five seasons of Young Sheldon per Deadline. It is part of a move from exclusivity to licensing content deals struck over the past year by various media companies. Prior to this deal, Young Sheldon, and its mothership series, The Big Bang Theory were available exclusively on Warner Bros.' Max. With Netflix now running promos on its U.S. platform, heralding the series, Young Sheldon will be available on the streamer from November 24.

When the series was confirmed to be ending with a seventh season, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said, “As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice.” Young Sheldon has proven to be an undisputed comedic gem for CBS, however, the show's arrival on Netflix is sure to help it garner even more of a following ahead of a final season. From creators and writers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the series centers on Sheldon Cooper, a child prodigy and a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced levels of math, physics, and science. Young Sheldon is already available on Netflix in a slew of international territories, including Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

A Meemaw Like No Other

Close

Young Sheldon launched in 2017, three years before The Big Bang Theory ended, with all members of the Cooper family seeking out new ways to many this clearly gifted child - usually in hilarious fashion. While Sheldon shares unique bonds with all members of his family, the one he shares with his Meemaw (Annie Potts) is special. As filming on the popular family series begins, Armitage took to Instagram to share a heart-warming message for his on-screen Meemaw as we head towards the final season. It reads in part, "It has been a joy being Moonpie to Ms Annie’s MeeMaw. Season One I was delighted to discover that we were neighbors who both lived near the studio. It felt like having a relative who lived right down the street. Ms Annie is always up for adventures and capers. When I was little we would go on walks and she’d let me put the bugs I collected in her pockets. That’s just the kind of MeeMaw she is.... She’s one of my very favorite people! ❤️It’s all been a dream, MeeMaw!"

The final season of Young Sheldon arrives on February 15, 2024.