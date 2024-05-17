The Big Picture Get ready to relive Sheldon Cooper's childhood with the upcoming DVD box set of Young Sheldon: The Complete Series.

The DVD collection will include all seven seasons of the popular Big Bang Theory spin-off, with a special feature yet to be revealed.

Both a full series box set and a Complete Seventh Season stand-alone DVD will be available for purchase online starting September 24.

Relive Sheldon Cooper's entire childhood in this upcoming DVD box set. The Young Sheldon: The Complete Series collection was announced by CBS, just hours after the series finale aired. This DVD collection will feature all seven seasons of this Big Bang Theory spin-off and will also include a special feature that's yet to be revealed.

ComicBook.com reported that both a full series box set and a Complete Seventh Season stand-alone DVD will be available for purchase and online around September 24. Unfortunately, it has yet to be announced if a Blu-ray version for either the whole collection or just season 7 alone will be released. In saying that Young Sheldon seasons 1 to 5 received the Blu-ray treatment, while season 6 was left out. When it comes to cost, The Complete Series box collection has a reported SRP of $99.99 and the Complete Seventh season is $24.98.

Warner Bros also mentions that Young Sheldon: The Complete Series and Young Sheldon: The Complete Seventh Season will also be available for purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and other online digital retailers.

What is 'Young Sheldon?'

Young Sheldon is a spin-off series of the award-winning comedy, The Big Bang Theory, and places focus on a young Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage). Set in Medford, Texas, the story of how Sheldon was raised was depicted in numerous episodes, as well as showcasing the other members of the Cooper family.

As the show progressed, plot holes began to emerge and certain events had to be addressed due to how Sheldon told his family story in the flagship show. One of them involves his father's infamous cheating allegations that were revealed in The Big Bang Theory Season 10. This was addressed in Young Sheldon season 7 when it showed that it wasn't the case and the incident was a huge misunderstanding.Young Sheldon's series finale ended on a somber note, which featured a funeral for Sheldon's father, George (Lance Barber) and the young genius heading off to CalTech in California.

Due to the show's popularity, it was recently announced that Sheldon's older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his wife Mandy (Emily Osment) will be receiving their own spin-off series, titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and will air on CBS sometime in the fall of 2024. So far, it hasn't been confirmed if any other member of the Cooper family will be featured in the show and filming is scheduled to start sometime in July.

Young Sheldon is available to stream on Paramount+.