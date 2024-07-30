The Big Picture Amazon's Young Sherlock series will star Dónal Finn as James Moriarty, joining Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the young Sherlock Holmes.

The show follows Sherlock at 19, unraveling his first case at Oxford University, with Colin Firth and Zine Tseng in the cast.

Finn, known for The Wheel of Time, joins a talented cast including Fiennes Tiffin, Joseph Fiennes, and Natasha McElhone.

One of 2025's most exciting series following the world's most brilliant detective just got a major casting update. A new report from Variety has revealed that Wheel of Time star Dónal Finn has officially joined the cast of Amazon's Young Sherlock series, which is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2025. Finn joins Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who was first announced to be playing the titular young Sherlock Holmes, as well as Joseph Fiennes and Natasha McElhone, who will play Sherlock's parents. Finn has been cast in the role of James Moriarty, a criminal mastermind and one of Sherlock's greatest foes.

Young Sherlock will follow Sherlock Holmes at age 19, disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, as he's caught up in the middle of a murder mystery at Oxford University that could take away his freedom and all he holds dear. The show will see Sherlock tackle his first-ever case as he unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever and set him on the course to becoming the world's greatest detective. Colin Firth and Zine Tseng will also star in Young Sherlock, with acclaimed director Guy Ritchie being tapped to helm the series, and Matthew Parkhill serving as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner of the show.

What Else Has Dónal Finn and the ‘Young Sherlock’ Cast Been In?

Finn's most famous role thus far in his career is easily Mat Cauthon in The Wheel of Time, but he's also known for paying Nettly in The Witcher, Gabriel in Albion, and Eoin McGonigal in several episodes of Rogue Heroes. He also plays Albert in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Having worked with Henry Cavill, Jude Law, and Jack O'Connell in high-profile projects, Finn is poised to break out even further with his role in Young Sherlock.

As for the rest of the cast, Fiennes Tiffen is best known for his role as Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, but he most recently starred as Henry Hayes in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Both Fiennes and McElhone have been in and out of big projects since the late 90s, proving themselves to be the perfect additions to a cast in Young Sherlock that is getting more talented with each subsequent casting announcement.

Young Sherlock does not yet have an official release date but is expected to premiere in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Finn in The Wheel of Time, now streaming on Prime Video.

