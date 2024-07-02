The Big Picture Zine Tseng joins Amazon Prime Video's Young Sherlock series as Princess Gulun Shou'an.

The series is based on the Young Sherlock Holmes books by Andy Lane, reimagining Sherlock as a 19-year-old.

Tseng's character is a Chinese princess, Oxford scholar, and martial artist.

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming murder mystery series keeps growing its ensemble. Zine Tseng, the star of Netflix's smash-hit sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, has joined the cast of Young Sherlock, according to Variety. The Guy Ritchie series will see Tseng star in a leading role as Princess Gulun Shou'an, described by the streamer as a "Chinese princess, Oxford University scholar, and skilled martial artist." This marks the latest big move for Tseng after receiving critical acclaim for 3 Body Problem.

Beyond the short description of her character, not much else is known about Tseng's Princess Gulun Shou'an. However, we do know who will be joining Tseng in the new series. Young Sherlock will star Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title role of Sherlock Holmes. The show will be based on Young Sherlock Holmes, a series of thriller books penned by Andy Lane that showcase the life of the iconic detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle. The series reimagines Sherlock as a 19-year-old who is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed. He finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.

Tseng and Fiennes Tiffin will star in the series alongside the latter's uncle, Joseph Fiennes, who will play Sherlock's father Silas, and Natascha McElhone, who will play Sherlock's mother Cordelia. Ritchie created Young Sherlock and is also directing the series from scripts by showrunner Matthew Parkhill. Ritchie and Parkhill also executive produce alongside Simon Kelton, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Maxwell, Dhana Gilbert, Colin Wilson, and Marc Resteghini, while Harriet Creelman co-executive produces.

Tseng Made a Name for Herself on '3 Body Problem'

Tseng starred in several Taiwanese productions before boarding the cast of 3 Body Problem, the first season of which premiered this past March. Tseng portrayed a younger version of Dr. Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist played in the modern era by Rosalind Chao. The series follows the scientist as she, along with several of her colleagues, comes into contact with alien life in Cold War-era China and makes a decision that leads to present-day repercussions.

Tseng's portrayal of Dr. Ye garnered critical acclaim, and she won the award for Breakthrough Performance in a Drama Series at the 2024 Gotham Awards in addition to several other achievements. The series has been highly lauded and currently has a 78% critic score and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that 3 Body Problem already has a second and third season in the works.

No release window for Young Sherlock has been announced. 3 Body Problem Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.

