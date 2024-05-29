The Big Picture Amazon is developing a series centered around a young Sherlock Holmes, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The show is expected to have eight episodes, allowing for exploration of Tiffin's interpretation of the iconic detective character.

Guy Ritchie previously worked on two Sherlock Holmes films starring Robert Downey Jr.

Sherlock Holmes might be a brilliant detective everyone knows and loves, but the character only occasionally shown during his youth. That's about to change, with Variety reporting that Amazon has ordered a series centered around a young Sherlock Holmes portrayed by Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The show will be directed and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, who previously worked on the featured films centered around an adult version of the detective played by Robert Downey Jr. The project is expected to run over the course of eight episodes, giving Ritchie plenty of time to explore Tiffin's iteration of the iconic character.

The upcoming series will be based on "Young Sherlock Holmes", a series of books written by Andy Lane, which is in turn based on the original work by Arthur Conan Doyle. Eight books have been released as part of Lane's series, with the first one introducing Sherlock Holmes as a fourteen-year-old who has to investigate two deaths. The most recent book in the series was released almost a decade ago, and it featured the titular character with his life falling apart after the death of his parents. When it comes to Ritchie's upcoming television series, Matthew Parkhill will serve as a showrunner, writer and a executive producer for the project.

Fiennes Tiffin has worked with Ritchie before, with the performer playing Henry Hayes in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The movie followed Gus March-Phillips (Henry Cavill) and his allies attempting to stop Nazis during World War II. Tiffin is also known for portraying the young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the sixth film in the successful series about the wizard and his quest to defeat Lord Voldemort. As a young Sherlock Holmes, Tiffin will provide Ritchie with another opportunity to establish a vision for the legendary investigator.

What Do We Know About 'Young Sherlock Holmes'

The official description for the upcoming series centered around the young Sherlock Holmes reads as follows: "At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever." Tiffin's version already sounds very different from what Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch and many other performers have established across history, with Holmes needing to save the world at such a young age.

A release date hasn't been set for the upcoming Sherlock Holmes series. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

