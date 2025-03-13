It's been several months since the news broke of the upcoming Young Sherlock series from Guy Ritchie. We know that Hero Fiennes Tiffin will play the 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes. The series, based on the books by Andrew Lane, will find Sherlock wrapped up in a murder mystery during his time at Oxford, and a handful of other cast members have also been announced. While promoting his new movie, Picture This, in which he stars alongside Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Tiffin talked with Collider's Christina Radish about Young Sherlock. He says, "it's a double-edged sword" working on the show. "Because I’ve grown up loving Sherlock, so I appreciate if anyone does another one, I’ll watch it and I’ll be the kind of person that goes, 'I think Sherlock might have been a bit different.' So, I understood the pressure because I’d be on the other side too if it was someone else playing the role."

Tiffin says of working with Guy Ritchie specifically on the project:

"But working with Guy, he’s so decisive and so good at what he does, it’s easy to trust him. From day one, he’d be saying, “Do it like this, or do it like that.” He could be quite direct with his direction, which I really like."

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Calls Playing Sherlock Holmes "An Honor and Privilege"