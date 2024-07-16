The Big Picture Exciting news: Colin Firth has joined the cast of Young Sherlock series as Sir Bucephalus Hodge!

Details of the role are still under wraps, but the series is also set to star Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Joseph Fiennes.

Produced by Guy Ritchie, the series will showcase Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved hero's origin story.

The upcoming Young Sherlock television series just received a massive update. According to Deadline, Colin Firth has joined the cast of the project in the role of Sir Bucephalus Hodge. Details regarding his relationship with the young detective portrayed by Fiennes Tiffin are still kept under wraps. The show will be released on Prime Video once it's completed, giving audiences a look at how the young man turned into Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved hero. The Young Sherlock series will be produced by Guy Ritchie, who continues to assemble an impressive number of talented performers in order to bring the origin story to life.

In recent years, Colin Firth has kept himself busy with a variety of dramatic projects. The actor was recently seen in Empire of Light. The movie written and directed by Sam Mendes also featured Olivia Colman, as it told the story of how the power of human connection can change a life in unexpected ways. Joining the cast of the Young Sherlock series will serve as a nice change of pace for Firth. Considering how Sherlock Holmes wants to solve crimes from an early age, it will be hard for the detective to know who he can trust. Time will tell if Sir Bucephalus Hodge will be an ally or an enemy for the protagonist of the story.

The Young Sherlock television series will also include performances from Natascha McElhone, Joseph Fiennes and Zine Tseng. The concept of a younger version of Sherlock Holmes tackling his first cases as a detective was taken from the series of novels written by Andy Lane. A premise that will allow the project to stand out from other adaptations of the character is how Sherlock's parents will be a part of the story. Besides serving as an executive producer for the Young Sherlock television show, Guy Ritchie will also work as a director on the project.

The Writer Behind the 'Young Sherlock' Series

Matthew Parkhill was hired by the studio to write the Young Sherlock television series. The screenwriter previously worked on titles such as Deep State and Nautilus. The premise of the upcoming project will launch the titular detective into a globe-trotting conspiracy that will turn out to be more dangerous than he could've ever imagined. Precise details about the threats that will be coming after Holmes are still kept under wraps. But judging by Conan Doyle's work and the other adaptation Guy Ritchie worked on, Sherlock will need to use his brilliant intellect to stay alive in an uncertain world.

A release date for Young Sherlock hasn't been set by Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.