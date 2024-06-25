The Big Picture Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone join upcoming Young Sherlock series as Sherlock's parents.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin to play the young detective in the show based on Andy Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes books.

Matthew Parkhill serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the Guy Ritchie series.

One of Guy Ritchie's most intriguing future projects just added two new stars to its cast. A new report from Deadline revealed that Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone will play Silas and Cordelia Holmes, the parents of Sherlock, respectively, in the upcoming Young Sherlock series. The series was announced several weeks ago when it was revealed that Hero Fiennes Tiffin would play the young detective, with Matthew Parkhill serving as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer. The series will be based on the line of books titled Young Sherlock Holmes by Andy Lane, which are subsidiaries of the original novels by legendary author Arthur Conan Doyle.

Both Fiennes and McElhone are outstanding additions to the cast and are certain to play off the young Fiennes Tiffin perfectly. Fiennes is an Emmy-nominated actor for his work in The Handmaid's Tale in 2018, but has starred in several notable projects throughout his career, such as Shakespeare in Love, The Merchant of Venice, and many more. As for McElhone, her most famous roles came in the late 90s and early 2000s when she starred in Solaris, Ronin, and Big Nothing alongside the likes of George Clooney, Robert De Niro, David Schwimmer, and Simon Pegg. If there's a better fit out there to play Sherlock's mother and father, you'd be hard-pressed to find them.

Guy Ritchie’s Schedule Is As Full as Can Be

Ritchie is best known for his work on the early Sherlock Holmes films with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, but has since become one of the biggest directors in Hollywood. Already this year, Ritchie had The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere alongside The Gentleman, the Netflix series spun off the film of the same name. In 2023, he released two action films, Guy Ritchie's the Covenant and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which star Jake Gylenhaal and Jason Statham, respectively.

Outside the Young Sherlock series, Ritchie has two more projects confirmed to be in the works. He will reunite with Henry Cavill, Eiza González, and Gylenhaal for In the Grey, which he'll write and direct, and he's also currently attached to Wife and Dog, but little is known about the project at this time and no casting has not been confirmed. Few filmmakers in the world can blend spy thrillers with action as well as Richie, and with two new additions like Fiennes and McElhone in the fold, the Young Sherlock series is starting to take an exciting shape.

Young Sherlock does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and stream Ritchie's latest show, The Gentlemen, exclusively on Netflix.

