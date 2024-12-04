Even though we're already with an eye on 2025, there are still some releases that we should be excited about in December. One of them is Young Werther, a rom-com that stars Alison Pill (Trap) and Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) as a couple that falls deeply in love but... one of them is engaged. It's a recipe for drama and we're here for it. Luckily for Collider readers, we can bring you an exclusive sneak peek that we're unveiling in this article. The movie is set to premiere on December 13.

In the sneak peek, Werther (Booth) has just discovered that Charlotte (Pill) is engaged. Rather than having instant hate for his rival, though, Werther goes into a rant to describe how Albert (Patrick J. Adams) is a worthy opponent and describes him to his friend Paul (Jaouhar Ben Ayed). At the same time, Werther is unfazed by the man, since he believes Charlotte is madly in love with the younger boy. He's also pretty happy to take on the challenge and refuses any idea of giving up.

Young Werther is directed and written by José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço, and the cast also features Iris Apatow (Netflix's Unstable), and Amrit Kaur (The Sex Lives of College Girls). In his review, Collider's Nate Richard wrote that Booth "exudes an immense amount of energy and wit," as well as calling Pill "perfectly cast" for the role of Charlotte.

'Young Werther' Is a Tale As Old As Time... Literally

They say that love is a tale as old as time, and in the case of Young Werther, this is particularly true. The story is based on a Wolfgang von Goethe novella that dates back as far as 250 years. During an interview with Collider, director José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço revealed there was one particular element of the Goethe story that stuck to him, and he knew would resonate with modern-day audiences. He stated:

"We're all just human beings fumbling our way through life and trying to connect, fall in love, make friends. I feel like one of the things that drew me to the novel originally, and then was so fun to play with in the film, was that idea that no one’s really a villain in your extended circle. I know there are villains out there, mustache-twirling maniacs, but I feel like day-to-day people are doing their best and trying to be a human being in the world."

Young Werther is set to premiere simultaneously in theaters, on Digital and On-Demand on December 13. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.