A new book adaptation will bring a classic story into the modern world. Lionsgate has launched a new trailer for Young Werner, their upcoming movie written and directed by José Lourenço. The project will be a new spin on The Sorrows of Young Werther by Johann Wolfgang Goethe. Even though this narrative has been around for centuries, Lourenço's take on the young man's love life will bring laughter and surprises to audiences thanks to the modern setting of the story. And it all begins with a young man trying to make the best out of an unpredictable trip.

The trailer for Young Werther opens up by introducing the protagonist ofd the story, who will be played by Douglas Booth. The actor who recently appeared in That Dirty Black Bag and Unwelcome steps into the shoes of a young man who falls in love with the charming Charlotte (Alison Pill). The only problem with the entire affair is that the woman is actually engaged to the character played by Patrick J. Adams. With nowhere left to go, Werner will attempt to do the impossible in order to make Charlotte see that he's the best option for her future.

Young Werther will also immediately become the biggest project in José Lourenço's career. The filmmaker had previously worked on a wide variety of short films. Young Werther premiered during this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. After members of the press and other artists got the opportunity to witness the protagonist's unconventional love story, audiences will get the opportunity to catch the movie in theaters on December 3. And that won't be the only way for viewers to catch the title. Young Werther will also be launched on demand on the same day.

The Charismatic Cast of 'Young Werther'

The cast of Young Werther has gained plenty of experience with other projects, which is why the adaptation should be easy to sell, even if the writer and filmmaker behind it is still gaining momentum. Patrick J. Adams became a star thanks to his work as Mike Ross in Suits, the massively popular legal drama that aired on the USA Network. And more than a decade before she portrayed Charlotte in Young Werther, Alison Pill stepped into the shoes of Kim Pine in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the explosive romantic comedy directed by Edgar Wright.

You can check out the trailer for Young Werther below, before the movie premieres in theaters on December 13: