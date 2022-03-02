Deadline is reporting that the star of the upcoming The Flash movie, Kiersey Clemons, has been cast as the lead in The Young Wife, a new feature from Tayarisha Poe (Selah and the Spades).

The new film is said to be a new take on “the wedding film.” The Young Wife follows Clemons' character on her “non-wedding day” as she grapples “with the meaning of love and commitment in the face of an uncertain and tumultuous world.”

Clemons is most recently known for playing DC Comics character Iris West in Zach Snyder’s Justice League and will be reprising the character later this year in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. Clemons also recently appeared in the horror film Antebellum, the live-action remake of Disney's Lady and the Tramp, and the recent comedy-drama Am I Ok?

Some of the cast joining Clemons in The Young Wife include Emmy and Tony winner Judith Light (The Politician), Michaela Watkins (The Dropout), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon), Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl), Jon Rudnitsky (Saturday Night Live) and in his acting debut Grammy-winning artist Leon Bridges.

The Young Wife has been written by Poe, who will also serve as the director. This project will be Poe’s second feature film, after also directing and writing Selah and the Spades, which was released on Prime Video in 2019. Poe’s other directing experience includes episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories, Dave, and the 2019 reboot of The Twilight Zone.

The Young Wife will be produced by Anne Carey, executive produced by Amy Nauiokas, and co-produced by Rebecca Choi for Archer Gray with Ashley Fox serving as an executive producer for FilmNation. On behalf of FilmNation, Fox gave the following statement about the film:

“From our first conversation with Tayarisha, we were blown away by her romantic, vibrant vision for this film. The incredible talent that’s come together on both sides of the camera is a testament to her vision for the movie, a wildly original wedding story for a new generation”

Carey, on behalf of Archer Gray, added on with:

“Tayarisha is an exciting singular storyteller and world-builder. The Young Wife promises to be a unique mashup of choreography, design, and an emotional story that challenges what we think about the world and love. We are thrilled to be working with her to bring such a dynamic film to life.”

Principal photography has begun recently on The Young Wife in Savannah, GA. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the project.

